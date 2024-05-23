Only Constituency Where People Call MP's 'Maa' Not 'Sansad': Varun Gandhi

BJP leader Varun Gandhi has thrown his support behind his mother and party candidate, Maneka Gandhi, in the Sultanpur constituency, highlighting the special bond between elected representatives and the people.

“In our nation, we have elections across 543 constituencies. While many experienced and influential individuals are contesting, there’s a unique area where the Member of Parliament (MP) is not just addressed by their official title, but affectionately called ‘Mother’ by everyone,” stated Varun Gandhi.

Gandhi expressed profound respect for the role of a mother, likening it to a divine force, emphasizing its universal qualities of protection, impartiality, aid in times of distress, and boundless affection.

“A mother is revered as a divine entity, akin to God. Even when the world may turn its back on you, a mother never abandons you. Today, I’m not only here to support my mother but also to stand by the mother of Sultanpur. A mother is a force that safeguards all, without discrimination, offering assistance in times of adversity, and harboring love for all. Even a mother’s reprimand is a blessing,” Gandhi asserted.

Reflecting on their journey in Sultanpur over the past decade, Gandhi expressed pride in the district’s progress, stating, “When we first arrived in Sultanpur a decade ago to contest elections, people desired the same vibrancy as in Amethi and Raibareli. Today, I’m delighted to say that Sultanpur holds a prominent place in the nation’s discourse.”

Earlier in the day, Varun Gandhi’s mother, Maneka Gandhi, BJP candidate and incumbent MP from Sultanpur, expressed her wish to see her son, Feroze Varun Gandhi, content amidst the political landscape.

Responding to queries about Varun Gandhi’s purported anti-BJP stance since 2019 and his exclusion from the BJP ticket list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maneka Gandhi emphasized her primary concern for her son’s happiness. “I simply wish to see him (Varun Gandhi) content, and what more could one ask from life,” she remarked.

Regarding Varun Gandhi’s absence from the Pilibhit constituency race, where he previously served as MP thrice, Maneka Gandhi elucidated on his readiness to support her campaign in Sultanpur.

“When I requested Varun to campaign for me, he readily agreed to support my candidacy in Sultanpur. Whatever has transpired is behind us now, and we should look ahead,” Maneka stated.

Varun Gandhi was denied a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on March 24, with the BJP selecting UP public works minister Jitin Prasada for the Pilibhit seat instead.

Addressing concerns about the potential repercussions of Varun Gandhi’s involvement in her campaign, Maneka Gandhi expressed confidence in the electorate’s judgment. She affirmed that Varun’s participation, at her behest, would not sway the outcome in Sultanpur.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi replied, “Each individual has their path and destiny. I refrain from commenting on anyone’s capabilities. Everyone has their own journey.”

Maneka Gandhi also spoke about the upcoming voting in Sultanpur on May 25, expressing assurance in a BJP triumph.

“The opposition stands no chance of winning the Sultanpur seat. My sole focus is on securing victory in Sultanpur, and I pay no heed to any other seat,” Gandhi asserted.

Despite India Alliance and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s claims of winning 79 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maneka Gandhi dismissed these assertions, reiterating her commitment to clinching the Sultanpur seat for the BJP.

The Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency is poised for a challenging triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Comprising five Assembly segments including Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, and Kadipur, the Sultanpur constituency is a General seat.

Incumbent BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi faces competition from Rambhual Nishad of SP, replacing Bheem Nishad, and Udraj Verma of BSP.

Throughout its history, Sultanpur has seen MPs from various parties, with no single party dominating the seat entirely. Congress has emerged victorious eight times, while BSP has won twice, and BJP has secured victory four times.

In the Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP is contesting in alliance with local parties, while Congress and Samajwadi Party have united under the INDIA bloc, and BSP is running independently.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged triumphant, securing the majority of seats. Out of 80 seats, the BJP claimed 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats.

