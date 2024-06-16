Allu Arjun Posts Touching Message On Father's Day 2024, Shares Photo With Allu Aravind

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Telugu film industry. The ‘DJ’ actor enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and energetic dance moves. He has starred in several blockbusters and proved that he is synonymous with success. On Sunday, June 16, he took to X to share a message on the occasion of Father’s Day. ‘Bunny’ also shared a photo in which he is seen with his father and ace producer Allu Aravind.

Allu Arjun Shares a Sweet Message on Father’s Day 2024

Allu Arjun, who emerged as a pan-India with Sukumar-helmed ‘Pushpa’, has taken to X to wish her father Allu Aravind on Father’s Day. He posted a heartfelt message for “every father” and shared a classy photo in which he is seen spending quality time with his father and seasoned producer Allu Aravind, the brain behind Geetha Arts.

“Happy Father’s Day … to every father in the world,” read the post.

Happy Father’s Day … to every father in the world 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ctE89upq2q — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 16, 2024

Allu Aravind has been an integral part of the film industry since 1974. Some of his notable films as a producer are ‘Jalsa’, ‘Ghajini’, and ‘Magadheera’.

Busy Time For Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will next be seen in Pushpa 2. It’ is an action drama that centres on a labourer/lorry driver who locks horns with dangerous foes to emerge as a prominent smuggler. Going by its teaser and first glimpse, it is likely to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the biggie, had some time ago hinted at this and suggested that it would feature more intense conflicts. She also said that her character will have “more responsibilities” in the sequel as she is now a married woman. ‘Pushpa 2’ is likely to hit screens on August 15.

Bunny will also be teaming up with Sandeep Vanga, the director of ‘Animal’ and ‘Kabir Singh’, for a film.

