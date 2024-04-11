PM Modi Adds Musical Flair: Plays 'Hudka' At Rishikesh Rally Ahead Of 2024 Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his presence felt across various states as he addresses rallies in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh and gears up to speak at a public gathering in Rajasthan in support of BJP candidate

These rallies come in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with results announced on June 4.

At the rally in Rishikesh, PM Modi echoed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent ‘ghar mein ghus ke’ jibe, asserting that under the current government, terrorists are being eliminated inside their own homes. This firm stance against terrorism was reiterated as part of the BJP’s campaign strategy.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, PM Modi highlighted the popular sentiment for the return of the Modi government. He mentioned that wherever he goes, whether it’s Tamil Nadu or Uttarakhand, the people chant ‘phir ek baar Modi Sarkaar’ (once again Modi government), indicating widespread support for his leadership.

Encouraging active participation in the electoral process, PM Modi urged the public in Rishikesh to engage in a door-to-door campaign ahead of the elections. He suggested that individuals convey to their neighbors that the Prime Minister has sent them ‘Ram Ram’ offerings. PM Modi expressed that the love and support from the people will serve as a motivating force for him to work harder and more effectively.

During his address, PM Modi also took a swipe at the Congress party for declining an invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple. This move by Congress, according to PM Modi, reflects a lack of respect towards the sentiments of millions of devotees eagerly awaiting the temple’s inauguration.

Adding a cultural touch to the rally, PM Modi played a ‘Hudka’ (a musical instrument) on stage, presented to him by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This gesture resonated with the audience, showcasing a blend of politics and regional culture.

In a separate development, Uttar Pradesh’s Congress chief Ajay Rai dismissed reports of him switching over to the BJP, calling such claims baseless. He remarked that the BJP’s recent actions of spreading such rumors indicate the party’s concern and anxiety ahead of the elections.

During a public rally in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the significant transformations witnessed in the country under PM Modi’s leadership.

As the political landscape heats up with election fervor, PM Modi’s engagements reflect the BJP’s strong campaign focus, centered on security, public engagement, and cultural connections.