Ram Navami Celebrations Draw Thousands of Devotees to Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Ayodhya witnessed a remarkable surge of devotees at the Ram Temple on Wednesday morning, as crowds gathered to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami with fervor and faith. The festivities commenced with devotees taking ceremonial dips in the holy waters of the Saryu River before proceeding to the revered Ram Temple for darshan.

Officials reported that devotees began congregating at the river ghats overnight, eagerly awaiting the chance to offer prayers at the Ram Temple. The doors of the temple opened for darshan at 3:30 am, welcoming devotees with joyous anticipation.

Security arrangements were meticulously organized to ensure the safety and comfort of the large gathering. IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar outlined the comprehensive planning put in place, including zoning of areas, deployment of volunteers and security personnel, and arrangements for vehicular movement.

“The entire area has been carefully divided into zones and sectors. Our volunteers and additional personnel are on standby. Provision has also been made for facilitating the movement of heavy vehicles,” stated IG Praveen Kumar, emphasizing the priority placed on ensuring a seamless experience for devotees.

Special attention was directed towards addressing the needs of devotees during their visit. Adequate provisions were made for drinking water, colorful tarpaulins to shield against the sun’s heat, and arrangements for accommodation, ensuring that devotees encountered no inconvenience during their pilgrimage.

Sharad Sharma, spokesperson for the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), expressed immense joy at the long-awaited celebration of Ram Navami at the Ram Temple. “The anticipation for this celebration has spanned 500 years, and the entire nation rejoices today,” remarked Sharma, highlighting the significance of this year’s festivities following the Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

“This marks the first Ram Navami celebration post the consecration at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. It’s a historic moment as Lord Ram’s devotees commemorate Janmotsav within the temple precincts after centuries of anticipation. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is committed to serving all devotees with utmost dedication,” Sharma elaborated.

As part of the celebrations, 56 types of Bhog Prasad were arranged to be offered to Ram Lala, adding a spiritual dimension to the festive occasion. The festivities were broadcasted across Ayodhya on approximately a hundred large LED screens, allowing all residents and visitors to partake in the joyous festivities. Additionally, live broadcasts were streamed via the trust’s social media platforms, extending the celebrations to devotees across the globe.

The vibrant atmosphere in Ayodhya reflected the culmination of centuries-old aspirations as devotees reveled in the auspicious celebration of Ram Navami at the sacred Ram Temple precincts, marking a historic milestone in the spiritual journey of devotees and the nation alike.

