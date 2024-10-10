Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86, following a critical admission due to age-related health issues. Recognized as a transformative leader, Tata played a pivotal role in elevating the Tata Group to a globally renowned conglomerate with a legacy of excellence and integrity spanning nearly 150 years. In honor of his contributions, the Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral for Tata, with arrangements for the public to pay their respects at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai before the ceremony. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized Tata’s unique blend of ethics and entrepreneurship, calling him a living legend and a role model for future generations of entrepreneurs. A day of official mourning has also been declared in his memory, with flags at government buildings flown at half-mast and all government events in Mumbai canceled. Prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu, have expressed their condolences, reflecting the profound impact Tata had on India and beyond.

04:30 PM · Oct 10, 2024

The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata brought to Worli crematorium for his last rites, which will be carried out with full state honour.

04:28 PM · Oct 10, 2024

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel arrives at Worli Crematorium for the last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

04:26 PM · Oct 10, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Worli Crematorium for the last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

04:26 PM · Oct 10, 2024

Union Minister Piyush Goyal says “He took it upon himself as a challenge and a national duty to revive Air India. He guided the board…Now their bold move to merge Vistara and Air India is truly remarkable. I acknowledge and thank Ratan Tata and Tata Group. I am a regular Air India traveller and I am sure the ‘Maharaja’ will be in action as they are getting their new planes coming into service…”

04:17 PM · Oct 10, 2024

On the demise of Ratan Tata, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma says, ” I’m deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ratan Tata, he was a very well-known figure not just because of how he transformed industry and TATAs… especially because of his philanthropic work and kindness to people…that what he will be remembered most for…”