Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86, following a critical admission due to age-related health issues. Recognized as a transformative leader, Tata played a pivotal role in elevating the Tata Group to a globally renowned conglomerate with a legacy of excellence and integrity spanning nearly 150 years. In honor of his contributions, the Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral for Tata, with arrangements for the public to pay their respects at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai before the ceremony. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized Tata’s unique blend of ethics and entrepreneurship, calling him a living legend and a role model for future generations of entrepreneurs. A day of official mourning has also been declared in his memory, with flags at government buildings flown at half-mast and all government events in Mumbai canceled. Prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu, have expressed their condolences, reflecting the profound impact Tata had on India and beyond.
• Check LIVE updates here:
04:30 PM · Oct 10, 2024
The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata brought to Worli crematorium for his last rites, which will be carried out with full state honour.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata brought to Worli crematorium for his last rites, which will be carried out with full state honour. pic.twitter.com/8lB2F2AmFH
— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024
04:28 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel arrives at Worli Crematorium for the last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.
04:26 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Worli Crematorium for the last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Worli Crematorium for the last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/Pg63w3WPNo
— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024
04:26 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Union Minister Piyush Goyal says “He took it upon himself as a challenge and a national duty to revive Air India. He guided the board…Now their bold move to merge Vistara and Air India is truly remarkable. I acknowledge and thank Ratan Tata and Tata Group. I am a regular Air India traveller and I am sure the ‘Maharaja’ will be in action as they are getting their new planes coming into service…”
#WATCH | #RatanTata | Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says “He took it upon himself as a challenge and a national duty to revive Air India. He guided the board…Now their bold move to merge Vistara and Air India is truly remarkable. I acknowledge and thank Ratan Tata and… pic.twitter.com/QZMKpEVsBs
— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024
04:17 PM · Oct 10, 2024
On the demise of Ratan Tata, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma says, ” I’m deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ratan Tata, he was a very well-known figure not just because of how he transformed industry and TATAs… especially because of his philanthropic work and kindness to people…that what he will be remembered most for…”
04:16 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets
“Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Narendra Modi. Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity…”
Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.
Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity. As an industrialist respected across the world, he steered Tata… pic.twitter.com/V6OHbcVKZx
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2024
04:14 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Jaishankar recalls working closely with “man ahead of his time” Ratan Tata, says his demise “a national loss”
04:14 PM · Oct 10, 2024
On the demise of Ratan Tata, Director Madhur Bhandarkar says, “His contribution in all sectors has been great. He has inspired many people along the way. India will always be grateful for his contribution. He was a very down-to-earth person… Every Indian has heard the name ‘Tata’ since childhood… He supported so many new startups and the young generation… He should definitely be awarded with the Bharat Ratna.”
#WATCH | Mumbai: On the demise of Ratan Tata, Director Madhur Bhandarkar says, “His contribution in all sectors has been great. He has inspired many people along the way. India will always be grateful for his contribution. He was a very down-to-earth person… Every Indian has… pic.twitter.com/LxUwXXREMx
— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024
03:54 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata being taken for last rites from NCPA lawns, in Mumbai The last rites will be held at Worli crematorium.
#WATCH | Mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata being taken for last rites from NCPA lawns, in Mumbai
The last rites will be held at Worli crematorium. pic.twitter.com/Cs2xjeZBDi
— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024
03:45 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has praised Ratan Tata’s remarkable legacy, stating, “Ratan Tata was one of the greatest influencers of the century for many entrepreneurs. His commitment to innovation, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his sense of humanity in every endeavor distinguished him—he never aimed to be on the list of top billionaires. His philanthropy sets a standard for others to emulate. His passing is not just a tremendous loss for the industry but for the entire nation.”
03:35 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Ratan Tata’s dog ‘Goa’ comes to pay his last respects
Ratan Tata’s beloved dog, Goa, came to pay his respects following his passing. Goa was rescued by Tata several years ago in the state of Goa, which inspired his name. Since then, he has made his home at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group.
03:19 PM · Oct 10, 2024
Amir Khan arrives at NCPA Lawns in Mumbai to pay last tributes
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pays last tributes