SC Lawyer Jai Anant Summoned by CBI in Cash-for-Query Case; Alleges Surveillance by Mahua Moitra

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before the agency on January 25 for a preliminary inquiry in connection with the ongoing investigation into the cash-for-query case, according to sources.

Earlier this month, Dehadrai, who is also the complainant in the alleged ‘Cash for Query’ case, made headlines when he filed a complaint with the CBI. In his complaint, he alleged that former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was conducting surveillance against him, prompting the suspension of Moitra from Parliament.

Dehadrai, in a letter dated December 29 addressed to CBI Director Praveen Sood and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed concerns about Moitra possibly “tracking” his physical location using his phone number. The lawyer accused Moitra of misusing her influence and connections with senior officers of the Bengal Police to obtain Call Detail Records (CDR) of private individuals, claiming she was using this information to stalk and monitor specific individuals.

The complaint revealed that Moitra had allegedly tracked an individual named Suhaan Mukerji in 2019, obtaining his call records and history with the help of “Senior Bengal Police Officers.” Dehadrai asserted that Moitra had precise information about Mukerji’s contacts and his exact physical location throughout the day.

Dehadrai also stated that he had received multiple threats from Moitra in the past and suspected that his car was being followed outside his residence in Delhi on several occasions.

Responding to the allegations made in the complaint, Moitra took to social media platform X to urge the Home Ministry to appoint a Special Director in the CBI specifically for complaints filed by ‘jilted exes’ across India. In a post on X, she said, “Urging MHA to set up a special Director CBI to probe all complaints by loser jilted exes pan India. Gratified to see Shahenshah of all Peeping Toms cc’d on the complaint. – he honed his surveillance skills covering up for his Sahib in Gujarat and can supervise CBI.”

The cash-for-query allegations against Moitra led to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha after the Parliament adopted the report of its Ethics Committee, which had been investigating the matter. Moitra, however, claimed that the Ethics Committee failed to delve into the core issues of the investigation and decided to suspend her without a thorough inquiry.