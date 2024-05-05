Facing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his recent remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari defended his role by asserting the fundamental importance of opposition in a democratic system.

In response to the lodging of three FIRs against him within five days by the new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari raised pertinent questions during a public address in Bhind. “If I refrain from questioning the government’s promises, including ensuring fair prices for farmers and affordable gas cylinders, then what is the purpose of having an opposition?” queried Patwari.

Among the recent FIRs lodged against him was one in Dabra town, Gwalior, based on a complaint by BJP leader Imarti Devi. Patwari was accused of making derogatory remarks against Devi, who had defected to the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in March 2020. The complaint centred around wordplay involving the term ‘imarti’, a popular sweet.

Additionally, Patwari faced another FIR filed under Section 188, following allegations by the election agent of BSP candidate Devashish Jarariya. The accusations stemmed from Patwari’s verbal attacks on Jarariya during a rally on April 23, where he accused him of being a BJP agent.

Earlier criticisms came from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who lambasted Patwari for his derogatory remarks against a Dalit woman BJP leader. Scindia condemned the comments, stating that they reflect the Congress party’s disrespect towards women and its habit of exploiting and discarding individuals.

Responding to Scindia’s remarks, Patwari reiterated the role of opposition in holding the government accountable, emphasizing the need for robust questioning and accountability in a democratic setup.

As the political discourse escalates amidst these controversies, Patwari remains steadfast in his commitment to representing the opposition’s voice and upholding democratic principles.