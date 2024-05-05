Samajwadi Party Vows to Win Lok Sabha Elections with EVMs, Promises Removal After Victory: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party, under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, reiterated its stance against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), signalling a continued struggle against their use.

Describing the resistance against EVMs as an enduring battle, Akhilesh Yadav drew parallels with Germany, a nation where the use of EVMs is deemed unconstitutional despite its economic and social strength. “We have resolved to defeat our opponents using EVMs and subsequently advocate for their removal,” asserted the SP Chief.

Yadav emphasized that several developed countries, including the United States, Japan, and various European nations, rely solely on traditional paper ballots for their electoral processes, underscoring the scepticism surrounding EVMs.

Expressing confidence in the electorate of Mainpuri, Yadav remarked, “The people of Mainpuri have firmly decided to secure us a resounding victory… Their policies have failed to reach the masses, and the people are poised to deliver a fitting response.”

In a separate development, Akhilesh Yadav commended the nomination of his coalition partner in the INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, from Raebareli. Yadav emphasized the significance of the entire family’s participation in safeguarding the Constitution, emphasizing a departure from the focus solely on familial ties.

Amid speculation surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli, a constituency historically associated with the Gandhi family, Yadav addressed Prime Minister Modi’s remarks regarding contesting from multiple constituencies. Yadav cited historical instances of leaders contesting from two Lok Sabha seats and expressed confidence in Rahul Gandhi’s electoral success in both Wayanad and Raebareli.

As the Lok Sabha election fervour intensifies, the Samajwadi Party remains steadfast in its dual commitment to contesting elections through EVMs while advocating for electoral reforms post-victory.