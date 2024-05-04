Terrorist Attack Injures Five Air Force Personnel in J&K's Poonch District

In a recent incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, five personnel of the Indian Air Force sustained injuries during a terrorist attack on two vehicles, one of which belonged to the IAF. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the assault. The injured soldiers have been promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention, with one airman reported to be in critical condition.

According to sources, the attack occurred in the Surankote area, triggering swift responses from security forces. Reinforcements were dispatched to the site, and ongoing counter-terrorism operations are underway. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the vicinity following the incident.

Indian Air Force vehicles that came under attack by terrorists in Poonch sector today. Treatment of injured IAF personnel going on in the Command Hospital, Udhampur

The IAF confirmed the incident, stating that the convoy was targeted near Shahsitar. They assured that the convoy has been secured, and investigations into the attack are ongoing. The personnel were en route to an IAF facility when they were ambushed by militants, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Notably, this marks the first significant attack on the armed forces in the region this year, following a spate of similar incidents last year. Visual evidence from the scene depicted the extent of damage, with the targeted vehicle exhibiting numerous bullet holes on its windscreen.

Poonch, situated within the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, is slated for elections in the sixth phase on May 25. The incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced in the region, particularly concerning the safety of military personnel amidst heightened tensions.