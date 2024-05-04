S Jaishankar Asserts India's Firm Stand on Border Issues Amidst Tensions with China

In a recent address in Bhubaneshwar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s robust stance in countering Chinese provocations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Highlighting the escalating tensions over the past four years, Jaishankar emphasized India’s resolute response, including the deployment of thousands of troops along the LAC.

Jaishankar lauded the Indian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to national security, affirming that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never compromise on this front, regardless of external pressures. He underscored the government’s stance on prioritizing security above all else, emphasizing that there would be no concessions made in safeguarding India’s interests.

Regarding the border issue with China, Jaishankar recalled his communication with his Chinese counterpart, wherein he conveyed that unless a resolution was reached, normalcy in bilateral relations would remain elusive. He pointed out China’s breach of agreements in 2020, leading to heightened tensions along the border, necessitating India’s vigilance in defence preparedness.

Jaishankar dismissed the notion of compartmentalizing diplomatic and security concerns, asserting that sustained border tensions would inevitably impact broader bilateral relations. He highlighted past agreements between India and China since the 1962 war, emphasizing China’s disregard for these agreements through its actions.

The remarks underscore India’s unwavering stance in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty amidst ongoing tensions with China. Jaishankar’s statements reiterate India’s readiness to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution while firmly asserting its national interests and security imperatives.