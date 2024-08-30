Friday, August 30, 2024

SHOCKING ! Hidden Camera In Women’s Hostel In Andhra Pradesh, +300 Pics, Videos Sold To Boys

A troubling incident has emerged from Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishnan district, Andhra Pradesh, where a hidden camera was found in the women's hostel washroom.

A troubling incident has emerged from Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishnan district, Andhra Pradesh, where a hidden camera was found in the women’s hostel washroom. The camera, which had been surreptitiously recording students, was later discovered to have been used to leak and sell videos to some students, sparking widespread outrage.

The alarming discovery was made by a group of female students yesterday evening. The sight of the concealed camera triggered immediate distress and led to a spontaneous protest that started around 7 p.m. and continued into the morning. Chanting “We want justice,” the students demanded accountability and answers from the college administration.

In response to the incident, the police have arrested Vijay Kumar, a final-year BTech student from the boys’ hostel. His laptop has been confiscated for further investigation, as authorities delve into the case.

Reports indicate that over 300 photos and videos from the women’s hostel washroom were leaked, with some students reportedly purchasing these recordings from Vijay Kumar. The breach of privacy has left many female students feeling violated and anxious, with some avoiding the washroom facilities altogether due to safety concerns.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine if additional individuals were involved in setting up the camera and distributing the footage.

This incident echoes a recent case from Bengaluru, where a phone hidden in a coffee shop’s women’s washroom was discovered recording videos. The camera was found by a content creator who reported the discovery, highlighting a disturbing trend of privacy violations.

