SHOCKING ! Hidden Camera In Women’s Hostel In Andhra Pradesh, +300 Pics, Videos Sold To Boys

A troubling incident has emerged from Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishnan district, Andhra Pradesh, where a hidden camera was found in the women’s hostel washroom. The camera, which had been surreptitiously recording students, was later discovered to have been used to leak and sell videos to some students, sparking widespread outrage.

A troubling incident happened at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering in Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh. A hidden camera was discovered in the hostel washroom on the evening of August 29, 2024. It is reported that over 300 videos were recorded and sold to the boys in the hostel. 💔… pic.twitter.com/hrJ2KtDuNb — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) August 30, 2024

The alarming discovery was made by a group of female students yesterday evening. The sight of the concealed camera triggered immediate distress and led to a spontaneous protest that started around 7 p.m. and continued into the morning. Chanting “We want justice,” the students demanded accountability and answers from the college administration.

In response to the incident, the police have arrested Vijay Kumar, a final-year BTech student from the boys’ hostel. His laptop has been confiscated for further investigation, as authorities delve into the case.

Krishna, Andhra Pradesh | Students protest over hidden cameras being allegedly installed in the girls’ hostel washrooms of an engineering college. Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana says, “No hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is… — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

Reports indicate that over 300 photos and videos from the women’s hostel washroom were leaked, with some students reportedly purchasing these recordings from Vijay Kumar. The breach of privacy has left many female students feeling violated and anxious, with some avoiding the washroom facilities altogether due to safety concerns.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine if additional individuals were involved in setting up the camera and distributing the footage.

This incident echoes a recent case from Bengaluru, where a phone hidden in a coffee shop’s women’s washroom was discovered recording videos. The camera was found by a content creator who reported the discovery, highlighting a disturbing trend of privacy violations.