Telangana Minister Criticizes PM Modi's Allegations on Rahul Gandhi's Silence over Ambani-Adani

Uttam Kumar Reddy, a Telangana Minister and Congress leader, vehemently denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Prime Minister of making baseless and defamatory remarks.

Reddy expressed dismay at the Prime Minister’s allegations, stating, “It is very unfortunate that a person in the post of Prime Minister makes such scurrilous, defamatory and completely false remarks about someone because he criticises his government. People of Telangana will not believe such brazen lies spoken by Prime Minister…we strongly condemn this.”

He further criticized PM Modi’s apparent assumption that everyone shares his views, remarking, “Since Prime Minister Modi handed over airports and ports all over the country to Adani for what personal benefit we don’t know so he probably thinks everybody like him.”

PM Modi had launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Telangana’s Karimpur, questioning the sudden silence of the Congress leader on Adani and Ambani, and insinuating financial dealings between them.

In response, Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi’s allegations, suggesting that the Prime Minister should send investigative agencies to the residences of Ambani and Adani if he suspects foul play.

Meanwhile, PM Modi continued his verbal onslaught, targeting both Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing them of corruption and dynastic politics.

PM Modi also condemned Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s recent controversial remarks on India’s diversity, asserting that insults based on skin color are unacceptable.

Furthermore, PM Modi criticized the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh for alleged neglect of development and prioritization of mafia interests over public welfare.

He pledged to address long-pending developmental issues in Andhra Pradesh under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party, emphasizing the party’s commitment to a “double-engine government” for accelerated progress.

Show Full Article