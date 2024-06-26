The Bengaluru Special Court Rejected Rape Accused Prajwal Revanna's Bail plea

The Special People Representative Bengaluru Court rejected the bail plea of rape accused and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. Revanna who on Monday was remanded to 14 days judicial custody has been charged with cases of rape and sexual abuse.

His alleged crime came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan.

The 33-year-old is currently under the custody of a Special Investigation Team, which was set up to probe into the allegations of his involvment in the sex crimes.

The time when the knowledge of the crimes surfaced was during the 2024 Lok sabha elections, followed that Prajwal Revanna and his gradfather, India’s former prime minister H D Deve Gowda lost in bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

