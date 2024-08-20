Tuesday, August 20, 2024

‘The Nun’ Posters Of West Bengal’s CM Being Burned Over The Kolkata Rape And Murder Of Trainee Doctor

A majority of people across India have taken to the streets in solidarity with the horrifying rape and murder of trainee doctor Moumita Debath in Kolkata. The delayed justice and the delay in identifying the accused in the case have led people to light torches and candles on the streets across the country.

However, the political parties have left no stone unturned to play politics around the tragic incident.

No doubt the public has gotten ragious, and it was seen that a ‘nun’ poster of CM Mamata Banerjee was being burned on the streets of kolkata calling Mamata Banerjee a dictator, and this ear as the darkest chapter in West Bengal’s History.

Case Updates:

The CBI has obtained approval to carry out a polygraph test on the arrested suspect, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy. As a result, the Calcutta High Court has postponed the hearing in the case to August 29.

The CBI is investigating the Kolkata doctor rape case from four distinct angles: the involvement of former Principal Sandip Ghosh, the whereabouts of the four doctors who dined with the victim before her tragic rape and murder, the psychological evaluation of suspect Sanjay Roy, and information provided by the victim’s parents and friends.

The trainee doctor had gone to the hospital’s seminar hall to rest during her exhausting 36-hour shift. Her body was found on the morning of August 9.

