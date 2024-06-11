UGC Announces Biannual Admission Cycles for Indian Universities Starting 2024

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced, on Tuesday, that universities and higher education institutions in India can now admit students twice a year. This new regulation is set to come into effect from the 2024-25 academic session. This policy aligns Indian universities with international admission practices and is expected to offer significant benefits to students.

UGC Chairman Jagadeesh Kumar confirmed the introduction of biannual admission cycles. He asserted that the the first cycle fo the biannual admission cycles will be July-August and the second in January-February. This change is aimed at providing more flexibility and increased opportunities for students who may miss the traditional admission window due to various reasons such as delayed board results, health issues, or personal matters.

“If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students. Such as those who missed admission to a university in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons. Biannual university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle,” said Chairman Kumar on Tuesday.

Previously, under UGC regulations, higher education institutions (HEIs) admitted students only once a year, in the cycle between July-August and concluding the academic session in May-June. This new policy follows the successful implementation of biannual admissions in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs. In July 2022, 1,973,056 students enrolled in ODL and online programs, with an additional 428,854 students joining in January 2023, highlighting the strong demand for more flexible admission cycles.

Also read: NEET 2024 Result Scam: Supreme Court Issues Notice To NTA, Over Paper Leak Allegations

The UGC’s decision, made during its 571st commission meeting on July 25, 2023, allows HEIs to offer programs in regular mode with two admission cycles per year. Institutions that have the necessary infrastructure and faculty are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to increase student intake and introduce new programs in emerging fields. However, adopting biannual admissions is not mandatory and remains a flexible option for institutions.

Kumar noted that this new admission cycle could enhance employment prospects for graduates as industries can now conduct campus recruitment twice a year. Additionally, biannual admissions will enable universities to better plan and allocate resources such as faculty, labs, classrooms, and support services, leading to more efficient operations.

“With biannual admissions in place, Industries can also do their campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities for the graduates.” Kumar added.

Adopting a biannual admission system aligns Indian universities with global standards, potentially boosting international collaborations and student exchanges. This step is expected to enhance India’s global competitiveness and help achieve the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisions making India a “Global Study Destination.”

Kumar also emphasized the administrative challenges that come with biannual admissions. HEIs will need to amend institutional regulations, plan resource utilization carefully, and provide seamless support systems to manage the transition of students admitted at different times of the year.

“HEIs can maximize the usefulness of biannual admissions only when they sufficiently prepare the faculty members, staff, and students for the transition,” Kumar said.

Show Full Article