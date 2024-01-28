VHP leader requests court to sanction puja in Wazukhana area, Muslims relocate to the Gyanvapi mosque after ASI survey report

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar demanded that worship begin in the disputed Wazukhana area in response to the Archaeological Survey of India’s survey findings at the Gyanvapi mosque, which confirmed that it was built on the ruins of a temple.

The international working president of the VHP, also urged the Muslim community to respectfully shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place while handing over the original site to the Hindus for constructing a temple.

He said the ASI findings leave no room for doubt that a temple was razed to build the mosque.

“With all the evidence from the ASI survey findings that has now come to the fore, there is no doubt that the mosque was raised on the ruins of a Hindu temple. The VHP has put forward two demands–the process of offering puja in the Wazukhana area should begin with due sanction from the court and the Intezamia Committee should also take due cognizance of the new report and respectfully shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place while handing over the original site to the Hindu community,” he said.

In a post on X, the VHP shared the letter by Alok Kumar saying that the ‘Shivlinga’ in the ‘wazukhana’ area leaves no doubt that the structure does not have the character of a mosque. The discovery of the names including the Janardana, Rudra and Umeswara in the inscriptions found in the structure are the tell-tale evidence of this being a temple, he mentioned in the letter.

“The evidence collected and the conclusions provided by the ASI do prove that the religious character of this place of worship existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and as at present is of a Hindu Temple. Thus, even as per Section 4 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the structure should be declared as a Hindu Temple,” he added.