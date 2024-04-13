Who Are The Top Indian Gamers PM Modi Interacted With? All You Need To Know

With time, on line gaming platform has taken plight with several youths coming together competing over online games. In a recent famous web series named ‘Mismatched’ featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Ranvijay Singh, etc rolled around online gaming and apps.

However, in the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interaction with Bill Gates delved into various aspects of the gaming industry and the government’s initiatives to foster creativity among gamers in India. The interaction, where the PM also explored gaming’s distinction from gambling and discussed the role of women in the field, is set to unveil on April 13, 2024.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked by the Gamers if there can be a regulatory body (for Gaming), PM Modi says “To regulate would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, that is its fundamental nature. Either impose restrictions under the law or try to… pic.twitter.com/oeCUgzVCDO — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

Meanwhile the top Indian Gamers in attendance were, Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

Who Are the Top Indian Gamers: Profile

Animesh Agarwal

Known as 8bit_thug online, boasts 10.5 lakh YouTube subscribers and 83.7 lakh Instagram followers. A former professional gamer, Agarwal is recognized for his esports prowess and content creation in the gaming and luxury lifestyle spheres, pioneering the Indian gaming scene.

Also Read: “No Money For School Fee..” Dhoni Fan Spends 64,000 To Watch IPL Match With Daughters

Naman Mathur,

Also known as Mortal, commands a massive following with 53 lakh Instagram followers and 70 lakh YouTube subscribers. A victor in prestigious tournaments like BMPS Season 1, PUBG Mobile Club Open, and PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, Mathur is a prominent figure in the gaming community.

Mithilesh Patankar,

popularly known as mythpat, enjoys a substantial online presence with 34 lakh Instagram followers and 1.46 crore YouTube subscribers. Additionally, he serves as the Intel Gaming brand ambassador, contributing significantly to the gaming landscape.

Payal Dhaare,

The sole female participant in the interaction, hails from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, challenging societal norms to pursue a career in gaming. With 31 lakh Instagram followers and 36.9 lakh YouTube subscribers, Dhaare’s journey from her humble beginnings underscores her determination and passion for gaming.

Anshu Bisht,

With 17 lakh Instagram followers and 38.1 lakh YouTube subscribers, has carved a niche for himself in the gaming community, showcasing his skills and expertise to a broad audience.

Ganesh Gangadhar,

With 57.5 thousand Instagram followers and 158 thousand YouTube subscribers, contributes to the gaming discourse with his unique perspective and content.

Tirth Mehta,

A competitive esports player, achieved a significant milestone by clinching a bronze medal in Hearthstone at the 2018 Asian Games. With a career spanning over a decade, Mehta’s dedication to esports and programming exemplifies his commitment to the gaming domain.