Palisades Fire Escalates: New Evacuation Orders Issued For Los Angeles Communities

Los Angeles County has issued additional evacuation orders as the Palisades Fire continues to rage for the fourth consecutive day. The fire has already burned more than 21,000 acres, making it the fourth most destructive wildfire in California history.

The latest evacuation orders encompass areas from Sunset Boulevard North to Encino Reservoir, and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon. Residents in Mandeville Canyon have been instructed to evacuate immediately, with warnings that narrow roads might require some to leave on foot.

Previously under evacuation warnings, these zones now face an escalated threat as the fire gained momentum on Friday evening. Authorities emphasized that evacuation orders are only issued when there is an immediate danger to lives due to the fire’s proximity and rapid spread.

Evacuation Warnings Remain in Effect

Additional evacuation warnings have been issued for areas northeast of the fire, including Sepulveda/Sapphire to Mulholland and Escalon to Action Road/High Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department has urged residents to prepare to leave at short notice, advising them to adopt the “Ready, Set, Go!” approach. Those requiring extra time to evacuate are strongly encouraged to treat warnings as mandatory.

Firefighters Battle Intensifying Blaze

As of Friday night, firefighters reported that the Palisades Fire was only eight percent contained. The blaze has already destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, with its flames advancing toward the San Fernando Valley. Efforts are ongoing to prevent the fire from crossing Mulholland Drive and reaching more densely populated areas.

Emergency responders continue to work tirelessly to contain the fire while ensuring the safety of residents. Officials have reminded the public to stay informed through local news channels and emergency alerts for updates on evacuation zones and fire containment progress.

