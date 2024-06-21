Meet Swetta Agarrwal: a beacon of healing, a trailblazer in the realm of spirituality, and an advocate for personal transformation as she talks about her debut book, Snakes & Ladders of Life Through Mokshapatta and her platform Transcending Beliefs that is dedicated to holistic healing of mind, body, and soul.

What has been the inspiration for your upcoming book – Snakes & Ladders of Life Through Mokshapatta?

The inspiration behind “Snakes & Ladders of Life Through Mokshapatta” can be best described as divine intervention. My journey with Mokshapatta has been a profound exploration of my inner being and its intricate workings, shaping my reality both individually and collectively. When my husband and a dear mentee approached me about writing a book on Mokshapatta, I initially believed life couldn’t be encapsulated within its pages. However, during meditation one day, I vividly saw the book and its author.

The goal became clear: to create a book serving as a practical spirituality manual, guiding readers to achieve a harmonious balance across material, spiritual, emotional, physical, and mental realms. Personally, I’ve always yearned for a life guide, and Mokshapatta revealed itself as a potential companion on life’s journey—an insight that resonated deeply, reminding us that we are spiritual beings on a human path.

What is the significance of the deck cards and the board that you are launching?

Many who sought to learn Mokshapatta or receive readings initially questioned how a snakes-and-ladders board could provide guidance or answers, as such divination tools were unprecedented. Moreover, practicality posed a challenge for travelers.

During one of my walking meditations, I beseeched the divine to illuminate my path. The vision I received unveiled a set of cards adorned in black with intricate gold engravings—a timeless symbol of ancient wisdom. These cards embody a wisdom that transcends epochs, offering insights that lead us towards Moksha, liberation from our inner shadows.

This initiative also revitalizes Mokshapatta, reintroducing it to the contemporary world.

How can people in the modern world benefit from it?

Irrespective of our backgrounds, we face common challenges in life—relationships, health, finances, emotional turmoil, and mental stress. Every wellness path encourages introspection, yet Mokshapatta stands out by pinpointing specific issues and offering actionable guidance, bridging inner and outer conflicts effortlessly.

While mindfulness is often advocated, its practical application remains elusive. Mokshapatta simplifies this journey by pinpointing areas for mindfulness, offering clarity and actionable steps. Whether using the Mokshapatta board or the Vedic Oracle, individuals can identify and resolve issues without costly rituals or extensive time commitments, empowering them to master their inner selves.

Tell us a little about your platform ‘Transcending Beliefs’.

‘Transcending Beliefs’ emerged unexpectedly—a product of personal revelation rather than deliberate design. While others search tirelessly for their purpose, mine found me during a retreat, where the name first crossed my mind as my mentor discussed profound concepts of life and spirituality. Months later, I envisioned our current logo in a dream.

‘Transcending Beliefs’ isn’t about teaching new doctrines; it’s a sanctuary for shedding masks—whether of conformity, rebellion, falsehood, or approval-seeking—and rediscovering one’s authentic self. Our workshops are crafted to guide individuals inward, unlocking their latent potential to create transformative change in their lives and beyond.

Our mission is rooted in the belief that every individual is inherently a healer and a powerful entity—a soul (aatma) interconnected with the divine (paramaatma). ‘Transcending Beliefs’ aims to contribute positively to our world, nurturing a community of lightworkers who collectively envision and manifest a new Earth filled with illumination and empowerment.

