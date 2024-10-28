Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
IAS Puja Khedkar’s Father Claims ‘Divorced’ Status in Assembly Nomination: IAS Probe Ensues

Dilip Khedkar, father of recently discharged IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, has added his name to the candidate roster.

IAS Puja Khedkar’s Father Claims ‘Divorced’ Status in Assembly Nomination: IAS Probe Ensues

As Maharashtra gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, Dilip Khedkar, father of recently discharged IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, has added his name to the candidate roster. Running as an Independent from Ahmednagar South, Khedkar’s entry into the race is not without controversy, as questions over his marital status have come to the forefront. His recent affidavit lists his status as “divorced,” which stands in stark contrast to his previous declaration in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when he described himself as married.

Conflicting Marital Status Declarations

According to Khedkar’s nomination documents for the Assembly elections, he is now listed as “divorced.” However, a previous affidavit submitted during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections stated his status as “married” to Manorama Khedkar, and Khedkar even mentioned their shared assets. In that document, he detailed their jointly-owned properties and described their household as an “undivided Hindu family.”

Khedkar’s marital status has sparked a public debate due to the discrepancies in his statements over the years. The contradictions between the two affidavits have led to heightened scrutiny as he embarks on his independent campaign.

A Background in Politics

This isn’t Khedkar’s first political venture. In the 2024 general elections, he contested from the Ahmednagar constituency as a candidate for the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) party but failed to secure a victory. Despite that setback, he remains resolute in his political ambitions, shifting his focus now to a legislative seat.

Divorce Finalized in 2010

According to official court documents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar had initiated divorce proceedings with mutual consent at a Pune family court in 2009, and their separation was finalized on June 25, 2010. However, despite their official separation, the couple reportedly continued to reside together in a bungalow located in Pune’s Baner area. Interestingly, the property is listed under Manorama Khedkar’s name.

Legal Troubles for Dilip Khedkar

In recent months, Khedkar has also faced legal issues beyond his marital status. In August, a case was registered against him in Pune following an incident where he allegedly threatened and obstructed a public servant from carrying out their official duties, according to a PTI report. The case remains ongoing, adding to the complications surrounding his candidacy.

Father of Controversial IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar

Khedkar’s family has also been in the public eye due to his daughter, Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a former IAS probationer who faced suspension in September. Puja was suspended from the Indian Administrative Service under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, following allegations that she misrepresented information in her application for the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination to qualify for certain reservation benefits. Both Puja and her family have denied the accusations, but the incident added a layer of complexity to their public profile.

