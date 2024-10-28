Did Taylor Swift Manifest Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown Of The Season?

Due to her tour schedule, Swift hasn’t attended Kelce’s recent games, though the Chiefs have continued their winning streak, recently defeating the 49ers 28-18.

Taylor Swift fans believe the singer “manifested” her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the season during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kelce’s touchdown happened in the second quarter, not long after Swift hinted at the moment during her Eras Tour show in New Orleans the night before.

On Saturday, Swift made the touchdown gesture with her arms while performing Midnight Rain, leading fans to speculate that it might have inspired Kelce’s scoring play.

One fan even tweeted in anticipation, “Travis Kelce TOUCHDOWN tomorrow ,” while another dubbed the connection “Tayvoodoo” after the Chiefs tight end’s first touchdown in 13 games.

Swift, who also mimicked throwing a football onstage during Friday’s concert, had fans jokingly calling out to Kelce on social media, with one fan urging him to “catch the ball” after her playful toss.

Due to her tour schedule, Swift hasn’t attended Kelce’s recent games, though the Chiefs have continued their winning streak, recently defeating the 49ers 28-18.

The pop star, linked to Kelce since summer 2023, is in the final stretch of her Eras Tour, which wraps up in Vancouver on December 8. Friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also in attendance at her New Orleans shows, joined by one of their daughters.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24