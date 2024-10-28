Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did Taylor Swift Manifest Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown Of The Season?

Due to her tour schedule, Swift hasn’t attended Kelce’s recent games, though the Chiefs have continued their winning streak, recently defeating the 49ers 28-18.

Did Taylor Swift Manifest Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown Of The Season?

Taylor Swift fans believe the singer “manifested” her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the season during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kelce’s touchdown happened in the second quarter, not long after Swift hinted at the moment during her Eras Tour show in New Orleans the night before.

On Saturday, Swift made the touchdown gesture with her arms while performing Midnight Rain, leading fans to speculate that it might have inspired Kelce’s scoring play.

One fan even tweeted in anticipation, “Travis Kelce TOUCHDOWN tomorrow ,” while another dubbed the connection “Tayvoodoo” after the Chiefs tight end’s first touchdown in 13 games.

Swift, who also mimicked throwing a football onstage during Friday’s concert, had fans jokingly calling out to Kelce on social media, with one fan urging him to “catch the ball” after her playful toss.

Due to her tour schedule, Swift hasn’t attended Kelce’s recent games, though the Chiefs have continued their winning streak, recently defeating the 49ers 28-18.

The pop star, linked to Kelce since summer 2023, is in the final stretch of her Eras Tour, which wraps up in Vancouver on December 8. Friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also in attendance at her New Orleans shows, joined by one of their daughters.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join Their Families In Mumbai, Shortly After India’s Defeat In Pune

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join Their Families In Mumbai, Shortly After India’s Defeat In...

Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally: Dancing, Promises, & Melania’s Surprise Appearance

Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally: Dancing, Promises, & Melania’s Surprise Appearance

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Xavi Teases A Potential Move To Manchester United With A Significant Hint

Xavi Teases A Potential Move To Manchester United With A Significant Hint

Entertainment

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Judge Slams Feds For Alleged Information Leak In Diddy Sex Trafficking Case

Judge Slams Feds For Alleged Information Leak In Diddy Sex Trafficking Case

Watch: Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans At Look-Alike Contest In Washington Square Park

Watch: Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans At Look-Alike Contest In Washington Square Park

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox