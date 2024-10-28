Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Join Their Families In Mumbai, Shortly After India’s Defeat In Pune

In the wake of the loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, promptly drove to Mumbai to reunite with their families

The third and final Test match of the series will take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, starting November 1. India faced a significant setback on Saturday when New Zealand secured a commanding 113-run victory in the second Test in Pune, effectively ending India’s 12-year unbeaten streak at home in Test series. This defeat marked the first time since 1983 that India lost three Test matches at home, all under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Prior to this, New Zealand had also triumphed in the series opener last Sunday in Bengaluru by eight wickets, marking India’s first loss to New Zealand at home in 36 years.

Immediate Response from Key Players

In the wake of the loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, promptly drove to Mumbai to reunite with their families. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad and support staff are set to arrive in the city, which will host the crucial third Test. The players have been granted a two-day break before reconvening for preparations leading up to the match at Wankhede.

Mandatory Training Ahead of the Final Test

Reports indicate that following the two-day break, players are required to participate in two practice sessions on October 30 and 31. A source close to the team revealed, “The team management has asked the players to be present for two days of practice. It’s compulsory and no one can skip it.” This directive reflects a shift in approach, especially considering the team’s recent performance.

Changes in Training Protocol

Typically, during back-to-back matches in a series, senior players and fast bowlers often opt out of certain practice sessions to manage their workload and recover from fatigue. However, given the recent series defeat—the first after an impressive 18-match winning streak at home since 2013—and the looming implications for World Test Championship final qualification, the management has scrapped this privilege in favor of mandatory training sessions.

Upcoming Series and Challenges

After concluding the ongoing series, India will depart for Australia on November 10 for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, making the upcoming match in Mumbai critical not just for pride but also for the team’s standing in international cricket.

