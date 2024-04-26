Who Are Delhi's 'Spiderman' And 'Spiderwoman' Arrested By Delhi Police?

A couple in Delhi found themselves in hot water after their attempt to emulate comic book superheroes Spiderman and Spiderwoman took a dangerous turn on the streets of the national capital. The duo’s audacious stunts, performed while dressed in body-con costumes resembling the iconic characters, caught the attention of authorities and led to their apprehension.

Imitation Turns Reckless

While the characters from Marvel Comics possess arachnid abilities that grant them superpowers, enabling feats like swinging across skyscrapers, the apprehended couple sought to replicate these actions on the city’s roads using a motorbike. Their risky maneuvers, captured in a viral video filmed in Dwarka, prompted swift action from the Delhi Police.

Legal Ramifications

Upon investigation, the daring rider was identified as 20-year-old Aditya, accompanied by his 19-year-old friend, both residents of Najafgarh. Despite their popularity on social media, their actions led to legal repercussions as they were booked under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Charges included dangerous driving, riding without helmets, and operating a vehicle without proper registration.

Serious Charges

The rider faced multiple charges under sections 5/180, 194D, 3/181, 177, 125(2) CMVR/177, 184 MV Act, 50,51 CMVR/39/192 MV Act, and 209 MV Act, highlighting the severity of their actions and the potential consequences of reckless behavior on public roads.

Social Media Influence

This incident is not an isolated case, as earlier this month, another 20-year-old individual was arrested in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi, for engaging in similar reckless driving and stunts. Delhi Police emphasized the dangers of such behavior, particularly when shared on social media platforms, which could influence impressionable youth and pose risks to public safety.

The apprehension of the Delhi couple underscores the importance of responsible behavior on the roads and the enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety. While the allure of emulating fictional heroes may be tempting, it is imperative to prioritize adherence to traffic laws and avoid endangering oneself and others through reckless actions. Authorities remain vigilant in addressing such incidents to uphold the integrity of road safety standards and prevent potential harm to individuals and communities.