  • 10-Second Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Spot the Odd One Out in This Tricky Visual Puzzle

10-Second Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Spot the Odd One Out in This Tricky Visual Puzzle

Test your observation skills with this 10-second optical illusion challenge. Only 1% can find the odd one out in this tricky puzzle.

By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Optical Illusion

This challenging problem is presented as an optical illusion to challenge how well and how fast your eyes can identify different numbers, but crucial variations in patterns.

Find the Odd One Out

Your primary goal is easy, examine the picture closely and attempt to find the single number that does not belong to the rest of the pattern.

Time Challenge

Don't waste your time, as you only have 15 seconds to identify the error or anomaly in the picture. It is a test of speed, vision, and brain.

Sharp Eyes Required

You will need eagle eyes and the capacity to focus on minute differences among a group of apparently identical elements to complete this puzzle properly.

Visual IQ Test

This puzzle is not merely entertaining. It's also an opportunity to test your visual IQ and mental alertness with a speedy yet witty pattern-detection challenge.

Quite difficult

Although the photo seems straightforward, the task of finding the odd number is more challenging than it seems. Most smart people find it difficult to locate the solution.

Answer out!

If you couldn't locate ‘b’, no need to worry, we've marked its position for you. We have highlighted its exact location to help you identify the odd one out with ease.

