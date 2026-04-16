Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Likely Date, Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Odisha Class 10 result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is likely to declare the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 in the second week of May, following the trend of prior years. The answer sheet evaluation is in process, but officials say that the proceedings are on track, and results are expected to be announced as scheduled. About 5.6 lakh candidates appeared for the state-wise matriculation examination at more than 3,000 centres across Odisha this year, which was one of the largest school-level examinations in the state.

When will Odisha Class 10 result 2026 be declared

The Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 is anticipated to be declared in the second week of May. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, hasn’t yet officially announced the exact date, but the trend of previous years can be followed.

The results for the Odisha Class 10 Exam 2025 were declared on May 2, and candidates can expect the Odisha Class 10 result 2026 to be announced in the second week of May too.

The Odisha Class 10 result 2026 will be published once answer sheet evaluation is complete, and the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will prepare and release the final consolidated result.

Where to check the Odisha Class 10 result 2026

The candidate will have to check the Odisha Class 10 result 2026 on the official website of BSE Odisha. Candidates can log in to the website using their registration number and roll number to obtain their result.

The result will show the candidate’s marks, overall score, and the qualifying status on the subject-wise basis. Candidates should download and keep a printed copy of the provisional result for future use.

How to download Odisha Class 10 scorecard 2026

Students can download the Odisha Class 10 scorecard 2026 in a few easy steps. The first step is to go to the BSE Odisha official website. Then on the home page, click on the Class 10 / Matric Result 2026 link.

After that, students need to enter their roll number and registration number, and after submitting details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download the score card and immediately take a printout of the same.

What details are mentioned in Odisha Class 10 result 2026

The Odisha Class 10 result 2026 will contain details like student name, roll number, marks for each subject, total marks, pass/fail status, etc. All the information displayed in the scorecard is very important for further admissions and documentation.

Students need to cross-check all details mentioned in the scorecard. In case any information is wrong, students should immediately report the same to their school authorities and board.

What was Odisha Class 10 pass percentage in previous years

The Odisha board has had a very good overall pass percentage in the last few years. In 2025 the overall pass percentage was 94.69 per cent, and more than 4.85 lakh students successfully passed the exam. More than five lakh students appeared for the exam.

These trends show the strong academic performance of students in the state and create a certain expectation that the same results will be achieved in 2026.

What should students do after downloading the result

After downloading the results, students need to take a printout of the Odisha Class 10 result 2026. But do remember that the result online is provisional for now. Later on, the actual mark sheets will be distributed by the schools as the official academic record. Those students who intend to shift to higher secondary education need to start preparing admission documents.

With the result date coming closer, students are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates and board announcements.