Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: OTT Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Box Office Collection- Everything About Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gour Comedy Drama
The beloved characters from the hit TV sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai are stepping off the small screen and onto the big screen with their own movie adaption. Starring Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour in their iconic roles. Check Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, story, box office collection, and more.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: OTT Release Date
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie is set to make its OTT debut following its theatrical run on February 6, 2026. Makers have yet to confirm the OTT release date once the theatrical window closes.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: OTT Release Platform
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium after its run in theaters. Fans are excited to watch Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour onthe OTT platform.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: Cast
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai cast includes Aashif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Ravi Kishan, Brijendra Kala, and more.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: Story
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai follows two rival neighbours and their wives who set out on what is meant to be a simple road trip. However, their journey quickly spirals into chaos when they cross paths with two eccentric brothers. What begins as a routine trip turns into a laugh-out-loud adventure filled with misunderstandings, comic mishaps, unexpected detours, and surprising twists.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: Box Office Collection
As per estimates, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai comedy drama collected around Rs. 10 lakh on its first Wednesday, bringing the 6-day cume to Rs. 1.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.