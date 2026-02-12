Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: OTT Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Box Office Collection- Everything About Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gour Comedy Drama

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Movie: Story

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai follows two rival neighbours and their wives who set out on what is meant to be a simple road trip. However, their journey quickly spirals into chaos when they cross paths with two eccentric brothers. What begins as a routine trip turns into a laugh-out-loud adventure filled with misunderstandings, comic mishaps, unexpected detours, and surprising twists.