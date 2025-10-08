Did You Know? Not Even Japan or China Has the World’s Longest Railway Platform | This Country Will Shock You
You might think Japan or China holds the record for the world’s longest railway platform, as they are renowned for advanced infrastructure. But not this time, this title actually belongs to a country that has stunned everyone with its massive rail infrastructure.
Which Country Have World’s Longest Railway Platform?
This country has the world’s longest railway platform, which earns a spot in the Guinness World Records. This modernizes travel for millions of commuters every day.
World’s Longest Railway Platform in India
World's longest railway platform, stretching an astonishing 1,505 meters located in Hubballi, Karnataka, India.
Hubballi Junction Platform
Hubballi Junction Platform is designed to handle multiple trains at once, which makes it convenient for a large number of passengers.
Hubballi Junction Connectivity
The station connects Bengaluru, Hosapete, Vasco-da-Gama, and Belagavi, serving as a key hub for Southern India railways.
Guinness World Records
In March 2023, Guinness World Records officially recognized Hubballi Junction’s platform after the completion of its modernization project.