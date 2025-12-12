LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Karan Johar to Kapil Sharma, Ram Kapoor: Top 5 Bollywood Celebs Linked to Ozempic After Drastic Weight Loss

From Karan Johar to Kapil Sharma, Ram Kapoor: Top 5 Bollywood Celebs Linked to Ozempic After Drastic Weight Loss

Several Bollywood celebrities have recently stunned the internet with their dramatic weight-loss transformations, and social media can’t stop linking them to Ozempic. The sudden and significant physical changes have sparked widespread speculation, fueling discussions about whether the popular diabetes drug, now trending as a weight-loss aid, played a role in their transformation. 

By: Last Updated: December 12, 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood Actors Weight Loss
1/6

Bollywood Actors Weight Loss

From Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma to Ram Kapoor, here are 6 Bollywood actors who are rumoured to use Ozempic for weight loss.

Karan Johar
2/6

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s dramatic weight loss has been the talk of the town, which is linked to Ozempic. He has repeatedly denied these claims, stating his transformation is due to a healthy diet and the OMAD (One Meal A Day) lifestyle, which he followed for seven months.

Kapil Sharma
3/6

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma made applauding weight loss transformation from 92 kg to 81 kg, sparking rumours of similar drug use. Fans get inspired to see his drastic transformation in his recent movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Ram Kapoor
4/6

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor recently lost 55kg, which sparked multiple accusations of using shortcuts like Ozempic or surgery. He explicitly denied these claims, stating he achieved the results through rigorous intermittent fasting and strict lifestyle changes.

Badshah
5/6

Badshah

Popular rapper Badshah’s recent weight loss has also left fans amazed. His noticeably slimmer and fitter appearance has sparked widespread curiosity, with many wondering if Ozempic is the secret behind his transformation.

Ganesh Acharya
6/6

Ganesh Acharya

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya made headlines by losing 98 kg. Many connected his massive transformation to Ozempic but he denied the rumours and credited rigorous workouts and a disciplined diet.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS