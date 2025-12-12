From Karan Johar to Kapil Sharma, Ram Kapoor: Top 5 Bollywood Celebs Linked to Ozempic After Drastic Weight Loss
Several Bollywood celebrities have recently stunned the internet with their dramatic weight-loss transformations, and social media can’t stop linking them to Ozempic. The sudden and significant physical changes have sparked widespread speculation, fueling discussions about whether the popular diabetes drug, now trending as a weight-loss aid, played a role in their transformation.
Bollywood Actors Weight Loss
From Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma to Ram Kapoor, here are 6 Bollywood actors who are rumoured to use Ozempic for weight loss.
Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar’s dramatic weight loss has been the talk of the town, which is linked to Ozempic. He has repeatedly denied these claims, stating his transformation is due to a healthy diet and the OMAD (One Meal A Day) lifestyle, which he followed for seven months.
Kapil Sharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma made applauding weight loss transformation from 92 kg to 81 kg, sparking rumours of similar drug use. Fans get inspired to see his drastic transformation in his recent movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor recently lost 55kg, which sparked multiple accusations of using shortcuts like Ozempic or surgery. He explicitly denied these claims, stating he achieved the results through rigorous intermittent fasting and strict lifestyle changes.
Badshah
Popular rapper Badshah’s recent weight loss has also left fans amazed. His noticeably slimmer and fitter appearance has sparked widespread curiosity, with many wondering if Ozempic is the secret behind his transformation.
Ganesh Acharya
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya made headlines by losing 98 kg. Many connected his massive transformation to Ozempic but he denied the rumours and credited rigorous workouts and a disciplined diet.