From Oppo K14x To Motorola G67 Power: Here Are The Best Phones Under Rs 20,000 I In Pics

Oppo K14x – Rs 14,999

The Oppo K14x features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1125 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device runs on ColorOS 15. In terms of optics, the device has a 50MP primary sensor on the rear camera, and the front panel has a 5MP camera for selfie and video calling. The smartphone is packed with a 6500mAh battery supported by a 45W charger.