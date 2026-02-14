From Oppo K14x To Motorola G67 Power: Here Are The Best Phones Under Rs 20,000 I In Pics
If you are planning to buy an entry segment smartphone and confused between a lot of option present in the market. Here is a tailored list of top 5 entry segment affordable smartphones that offer big battery, powerful processors, and good cameras.
Oppo K14x – Rs 14,999
The Oppo K14x features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1125 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device runs on ColorOS 15. In terms of optics, the device has a 50MP primary sensor on the rear camera, and the front panel has a 5MP camera for selfie and video calling. The smartphone is packed with a 6500mAh battery supported by a 45W charger.
Realme P4x – Rs 16,499
The device features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. In terms of optics, the rear panel features a primary sensor of 50MP, and the front panel has an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 – Rs 19,999
The CMF by Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1billion colours and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The device has a primary camera of 50MP, 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear panel. The phone is packed with a 5000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger.
Vivo T4x – Rs 16,499
The device features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and runs on Funtouch 15. The rear panel of the phone features a 50MP camera and an 8MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. The phone is packed with a 6500mAh battery supported by a 44W charger.
Motorola G67 Power – Rs 15,999
The phone spots a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1050 nits. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The rear panel features a primary sensor of 50MP supported with a secondary lens of 8MP. The front panel of the phone features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device is packed with a massive 7000mAh battery.