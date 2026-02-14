Nothing Inaugurates First-Ever Retail Store In Bengaluru: Check Details, Location, What’s Inside And Expansion Plans Across India

Chinese tech manufacturer Nothing, known for its transparent‑looking gadgets, has opened its first flagship store in India in Bengaluru. This is a big step for the brand, which until now relied mainly on online sales and partner stores. The new store is on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, and it marks Nothing’s first major retail push in the country.

The launch was special because CEO Carl Pei and co‑founder and India President Akis Evangelidis were there in person to cut the ribbon and welcome customers. They officially opened the store, and it drew a crowd of curious fans and tech lovers who wanted to see what Nothing’s physical retail space looks like in real life.







Nothing Retail Expansion Plan

This flagship outlet is part of Nothing’s plan to expand its global retail presence. Before Bengaluru, the only other store was in Soho, London. Now with India added to the list, Nothing plans to open more flagship stores in Tokyo and New York City, although dates for those haven’t been revealed yet.

The Bengaluru store is open every day from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, giving people plenty of time to visit after work or on weekends. Inside, shoppers can see and interact with the full range of Nothing products, including phones and wireless earbuds. There’s also merchandise and accessories from CMF, Nothing’s sub‑brand.

Co‑founder Akis Evangelidis called the opening “a major milestone for Nothing,” saying it strengthens the company’s position as “one of the fastest‑growing smartphone brands in India.” He explained that the store is meant to be more than just another retail outlet; it’s meant to help people connect with the brand in a deeper way.

Nothing’s Performance in India

Nothing has been growing quickly in India’s smartphone market. According to industry reports, the brand has been one of the fastest‑growing companies over the past year, partly because customers appreciate its unique design and community‑focused marketing.

The store itself is designed to be immersive. It isn’t just shelves and products on display. There are areas where visitors can discover gadgets, learn about the brand’s design philosophy, and even play with interactive features like game‑style installations and conveyor‑belt product deliveries. Many people have compared the store’s look to Nothing’s industrial design language.

The launch shows that Nothing sees India as a key market, and the flagship store in Bengaluru is meant to give fans a place where they can touch, feel, and engage with the brand.

