Tecno Pova Curves 2 Launches In India With 8000mAh Massive Battery, 4500nits Peak Brightness And HiOS 6 At Just…

Tecno Pova Curve 2 features and specification

The newly launched device features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1208×2644 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Additionally, the screen is protected with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The newly launched device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 16 operating system layered with the company’s own HiOS 6.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a dual camera setup offering a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture whereas on the front panel the device features a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The smartphone is packed with an 8000mAh massive battery which is supported with 45W wired fast charging. Other than this, the device has an in-display fingerprint sensor, two storage options offering 128GB and 256GB, and an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water splashes.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Price

The company offers the device in two storage variants. The base model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the higher storage variant offering 8GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage costs Rs 29,999. The company offers the device in Mystic Purple, Storm Titanium, and Melting Silver colour options.

The device is available through e-commerce platform Flipkart and through authorised offline stores across the country. The sale of the phone will begin on 20th February. The company has also announced an introductory offer through which interested buyers can get up to Rs 3000 cashback.