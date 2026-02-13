MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Who Leads The Premium SUV Battle In India? Detailed Comparison of Features, Specs, Performance & Price

JSW Motor India has recently launched its new flagship SUV, MG Majestor which is positioned as the successor to the Gloster. SUV was first revealed during the Auto Expo 2025. The official launch of the SUV marks the brand’s most ambitious step into the premium D+ segment. However, the pricing of the SUV is not revealed yet and it is scheduled for April 2026 and deliveries are expected to begin in May 2026.

The recently launched SUV is seen as direct rival to popular SUV in India Toyota Fortuner. Here is a detailed comparison of both the SUV

MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner : Specification

The Toyota Fortuner offers two engine options, the 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with a 2WD and a 4WD system which generates peak power of 201hp and torque of 500Nm. The Toyota Fortuner also has a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine paired with a 48-Volt system.

MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner: Features

In terms of features and interiors the MG Majestor’s cabin focuses on comfort and technology. It features ventilated seats with multiple massage modes, a JBL 12-speaker audio setup, 64 colour ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV offers a 12-way adjustable driver seat, while a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sits alongside a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Toyota Fortuner arrives with numerous convenience, technology, and safety features. The SUV offers cruise control, tilt and telescopic steering adjustments, dual-zone automatic climate control, and multiple driving modes. The SUV has power adjustable front seats, centre armrests, reclining second and third-row seats, and a powered tailgate. The tech of the Toyota Fortuner consists of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 11 speaker JBL audio setup

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Safety

In terms of safety, the MG Majestor features ADAS Level 2, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, six airbags, hill-descent control, and a 360-degree HD camera. For off road capability, the newly launched SUV offers three differential locks and selectable drive modes (2H, 4H, and 4L)

In Toyota Fortuner, safety features consist of seven airbags, ESC, traction control, ISOFIX, mounts, hill assist, differential lock, downhill assists, and parking sensors.