LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Khanzaadi Exposes Chahat Pandey: Claims Of Vulgar Gestures, Abuses & ‘False Narrative’ Spark Fresh Reality Show Controversy

Khanzaadi Exposes Chahat Pandey: Claims Of Vulgar Gestures, Abuses & ‘False Narrative’ Spark Fresh Reality Show Controversy

Reality show The 50 continues to grab headlines even after recent eliminations. Contestant Khanzaadi has made explosive allegations against actress Chahat Pandey, revealing shocking details about their on screen clash. From claims of abusive language to accusations of vulgar gestures, the controversy has sparked massive debate among fans.

Published By: Published: February 23, 2026 12:32:27 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Controversy Explained
1/6
Khanzaadi Exposes Chahat Pandey: Claims Of Vulgar Gestures, Abuses & ‘False Narrative’ Spark Fresh Reality Show Controversy

The Controversy Explained

Khanzaadi opened up after her exit from the show. She accused Chahat of creating a false narrative against her. Their heated fight inside the house became one of the biggest talking points. The rapper said she finally spoke out to defend herself and her image.

You Might Be Interested In
Allegations Of Vulgar Gestures & Abuse
2/6

Allegations Of Vulgar Gestures & Abuse

Khanzaadi claimed Chahat made obscene hand gestures during the argument. She also alleged that Chahat used extremely abusive language which left her shocked. According to her, the behaviour was too explicit for a family television show and couldn’t be aired.

Emotional Breakdown & Lack Of Support
3/6

Emotional Breakdown & Lack Of Support

Khanzaadi became emotional while recalling the incident. She said only Archana Gautam, Bebika and Shrutika supported her in the house. The situation made her feel isolated and targeted during the conflict.

You Might Be Interested In
The Rajat Dalal Angle
4/6

The Rajat Dalal Angle

Khanzaadi alleged that Chahat repeatedly linked her name with Rajat Dalal. She called this behaviour insecurity and obsession. She also claimed Chahat tried to create love triangle confusion in the game.

Message To Fans & Ongoing Buzz
5/6

Message To Fans & Ongoing Buzz

Khanzaadi urged viewers not to believe everything shown on screen. She said the reality was very different from what aired. The controversy has intensified fan wars on social media. Neither side’s full version has been officially shown in the episode yet.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available reports and contestant statements. The claims mentioned are personal allegations and have not been independently verified. Viewers are advised to watch the show for the complete context.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS