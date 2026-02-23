Khanzaadi Exposes Chahat Pandey: Claims Of Vulgar Gestures, Abuses & ‘False Narrative’ Spark Fresh Reality Show Controversy
Reality show The 50 continues to grab headlines even after recent eliminations. Contestant Khanzaadi has made explosive allegations against actress Chahat Pandey, revealing shocking details about their on screen clash. From claims of abusive language to accusations of vulgar gestures, the controversy has sparked massive debate among fans.
The Controversy Explained
Khanzaadi opened up after her exit from the show. She accused Chahat of creating a false narrative against her. Their heated fight inside the house became one of the biggest talking points. The rapper said she finally spoke out to defend herself and her image.
Allegations Of Vulgar Gestures & Abuse
Khanzaadi claimed Chahat made obscene hand gestures during the argument. She also alleged that Chahat used extremely abusive language which left her shocked. According to her, the behaviour was too explicit for a family television show and couldn’t be aired.
Emotional Breakdown & Lack Of Support
Khanzaadi became emotional while recalling the incident. She said only Archana Gautam, Bebika and Shrutika supported her in the house. The situation made her feel isolated and targeted during the conflict.
The Rajat Dalal Angle
Khanzaadi alleged that Chahat repeatedly linked her name with Rajat Dalal. She called this behaviour insecurity and obsession. She also claimed Chahat tried to create love triangle confusion in the game.
Message To Fans & Ongoing Buzz
Khanzaadi urged viewers not to believe everything shown on screen. She said the reality was very different from what aired. The controversy has intensified fan wars on social media. Neither side’s full version has been officially shown in the episode yet.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports and contestant statements. The claims mentioned are personal allegations and have not been independently verified. Viewers are advised to watch the show for the complete context.