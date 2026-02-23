Khanzaadi Exposes Chahat Pandey: Claims Of Vulgar Gestures, Abuses & ‘False Narrative’ Spark Fresh Reality Show Controversy

The Controversy Explained

Khanzaadi opened up after her exit from the show. She accused Chahat of creating a false narrative against her. Their heated fight inside the house became one of the biggest talking points. The rapper said she finally spoke out to defend herself and her image.