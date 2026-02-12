March 2026 Movie Releases: Biggest Upcoming Bollywood Blockbusters Hitting Theatres Next Month

March 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest months for Bollywood with multiple star driven films gearing up for theatrical release. From high octane action thrillers to drama and comedy entertainers the month promises intense box office competition and non stop entertainment for cinema lovers across India. With big names like Yash, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lineup theatres are expected to witness a power packed showdown.