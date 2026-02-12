March 2026 Movie Releases: Biggest Upcoming Bollywood Blockbusters Hitting Theatres Next Month
March 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest months for Bollywood with multiple star driven films gearing up for theatrical release. From high octane action thrillers to drama and comedy entertainers the month promises intense box office competition and non stop entertainment for cinema lovers across India. With big names like Yash, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lineup theatres are expected to witness a power packed showdown.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge (19 March 2026)
Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Hamza (Jaskirat Singh Rangi) in this high octane spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups (19 March 2026)
KGF star Yash leads this period gangster actioner set in the drug cartels of 1940s–70s Goa. The film, directed by Geethu Mohandas, also stars Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.
Dacoit: A Love Story (19 March 2026)
A pan-India action thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. It follows a vengeful convict seeking retribution against an ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.
Gabru (13 March 2026)
A social drama featuring Sunny Deol and a child artist celebrating the resilience of the human spirit.
The Paradise (26 March 2026)
The Telugu period action drama film The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela & Produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas, the film is set in a Secunderabad slum and will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Disclaimer
Release dates and film details are based on official announcements and industry reports and are subject to change.