O’Romeo OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri Film | Platform, Date, Cast, Story & Latest Movie Updates
O’Romeo is already making headlines even before its release, thanks to its intense storyline and legal controversy. It is inspired by the life of a feared Mumbai don. It recently cleared a major court hurdle, paving the way for its theatrical and OTT release. Fans are eagerly searching for its release date and storyline. Here’s everything you need to know about the film O’Romeo.
O'Romeo Release Date
O'Romeo is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 13 February 2026.
O'Romeo Story
The film is based on themes drawn from the underworld, inspired by events linked to the life of Hussain Ustara. It explores a mix of romance, revenge and intense action.
O'Romeo Legal News
A legal plea was filed by the daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara to stop the movie's release. She claimed the film was based of her father's life without consent. the Bombay City Civil Court dismissed the plea, clearing the way for its theatrical launch.
O'Romeo OTT Release: When & Where to Watch This Film?
After its theatrical run, O'Romeo will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT debut is expected roughly 45-60 days after cinemas, likely by late March or early April 2026.
O'Romeo Cast
The film stars Shahid Kapoor in an intense lead role, with Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Disha Patani plays a key supporting role, while Avinash Tiwary appears in an important part linked to the crime storyline.
