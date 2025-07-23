Teej Outfit Inspiration From Your Favorite Bollywood Actresses
Teej is the festival of love and devotion. From Nora Fatehi to Alia Bhatt, here are 7 outfits worn by Bollywood actresses that you can recreate on Teej and look like a perfect mixture of glamour and tradition.
Janhvi Kapoor
She's wearing a pastel green saree with subtle floral prints and bright red jhumkas to add a bold contrast, ideal for day-time Teej pujas with a fresh vibe.
Alia Bhatt
Alia is wearing a red flowey anarkali with delicate floral detailing. She looks graceful and the rich red shade aligns perfectly with Teej's traditional hues. It is a great pick for a classic yet comfortable look.
Nora Fatehi
She's looking stunning in this emerald green saree that stands out with its deep tone. She styled it with a dainty diamond bracelet and circular diamond earrings to make it a minimal yet luxurious look.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka is wearing soft makeup and elegantly draped green saree which gives a romantic, dreamy vibe. It is perfect for women who love subtle elegance on Teej.
Katrina Kaif
She's wearing a simple bright red saree with traditional, bold gold jewelry. She looks like an Indian goddess giving a heavy bridal style aesthetic for grand pujas and family functions.
Aishwarya Rai
A red suit with an added shrug keeping it modest and royal. Styled it with a big maang teeka, choker and full face of glam makeup. Red potli adds a coordinated touch.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi's anarkali outfit includes deep green tones with a contrasting dari blue skirt which makes it a perfect fusion pick for Teej. Her flowy dupatta gives it a royal yet earthy look.