Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses
India is home to some of the world’s biggest business tycoons. Their success reflects India’s growth in the global economy. Here is a list of India’s Top 7 Richest people who are ruling India’s business landscape.
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries. He is consistently at the top with over $110 billion net worth.
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani is the founder of the Adani Group. They had a huge comeback after many setbacks. His net worth is around $85-95 billion.
Shiv Nadar
Shiv Nadar is the founder of HCL Technologies. He is the pioneer of India's IT Revolution. His net worth crosses $30 billion.
Savitri Jindal
Jindal group's combined net worth is $25+ billion. Matriarch-led but Naveen Jindal plays key business role.
Dilip Sanghvi
Dilip Sanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals. He made billions in the pharma bloom. His net worth is around $25 billion.
Cyrus Poonawalla
Cyrus Poonawalla is the owner of Serum Institute of India. he is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. His net worth is around $24 billion.
Kumar Birla
Radhakishan Damani is the founder of DMart. Known for low profile lifestyle and smart retail strategies. Net worth around $17+ billion.
