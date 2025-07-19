LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France 2022 Brazil election results katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Germany vs France
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses

India is home to some of the world’s biggest business tycoons. Their success reflects India’s growth in the global economy. Here is a list of India’s Top 7 Richest people who are ruling India’s business landscape.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
1/8

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries. He is consistently at the top with over $110 billion net worth.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
2/8

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is the founder of the Adani Group. They had a huge comeback after many setbacks. His net worth is around $85-95 billion.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
3/8

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar is the founder of HCL Technologies. He is the pioneer of India's IT Revolution. His net worth crosses $30 billion.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
4/8

Savitri Jindal

Jindal group's combined net worth is $25+ billion. Matriarch-led but Naveen Jindal plays key business role.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
5/8

Dilip Sanghvi

Dilip Sanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals. He made billions in the pharma bloom. His net worth is around $25 billion.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
6/8

Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla is the owner of Serum Institute of India. he is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. His net worth is around $24 billion.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
7/8

Kumar Birla

Radhakishan Damani is the founder of DMart. Known for low profile lifestyle and smart retail strategies. Net worth around $17+ billion.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Billionaires Of India And Their Businesses - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?