Who is Aditya Chopra? Rani Mukerji’s Husband Is 35 Times Richer Than Mardaani 3 Actress | Shocking Net Worth Inside

Rani Mukerji recently sat down with Karan Johar at Yash Raj Films’ studios as she celebrated three decades in the film industry. During the conversation, she spoke about Aditya Chopra’s humility, reflected on her own journey, and made a heartfelt remark about her daughter Adira Chopra, whom she described as truly “Yash Chopra’s granddaughter.”

Rani praised Adira’s storytelling instincts, attributing them to the Chopra family, and said she often feels her daughter resembles her late father-in-law. “Sometimes I genuinely feel she could be Yash Chopra’s reincarnation because she reminds me so much of Yash uncle,” she said.