Who is Aditya Chopra? Rani Mukerji’s Husband Is 35 Times Richer Than Mardaani 3 Actress | Shocking Net Worth Inside
Rani Mukerji recently sat down with Karan Johar at Yash Raj Films’ studios as she celebrated three decades in the film industry. During the conversation, she spoke about Aditya Chopra’s humility, reflected on her own journey, and made a heartfelt remark about her daughter Adira Chopra, whom she described as truly “Yash Chopra’s granddaughter.”
Rani praised Adira’s storytelling instincts, attributing them to the Chopra family, and said she often feels her daughter resembles her late father-in-law. “Sometimes I genuinely feel she could be Yash Chopra’s reincarnation because she reminds me so much of Yash uncle,” she said.
Who is Aditya Chopra?
Aditya Chopra is a prominent Indian film director, producer, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Yash Raj Films. He is widely recognized for his directorial debut, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He is the son of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra Marriage
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot on April 21, 2014, in an intimate ceremony in the Italian countryside. Only about 12 to 20 people attended the wedding, including close friends like Karan Johar and Vaibhav Merchant.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra Children
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have one daughter, Adira Chopra, born on December 9, 2015. The couple has strictly shielded 10 years old from the paparazzi to ensure a normal childhood.
Rani Mukerji Net Worth
As of January 2026, Rani Mukerji’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 200 crore to Rs 206 crore.
Aditya Chopra Net Worth
According to reports, Aditya Chopra’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 72,00 crore to Rs 7,500 crore.