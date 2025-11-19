Who is Armaan Malik? Ace Singer, Brother of Bigg boss 19 Star Amaal Mallik & Check His Net worth and Family

Armaan Malik is a renowned Indian playback singer known for his soulful voice and versatile singing style. He is the younger brother of music composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik, who often makes headlines due to his fierce personality and bold statements. Armaan has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry. Let’s take a closer look at Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik’s brother, Armaan Malik, age, family, career, and net worth.