Who is Armaan Malik? Ace Singer, Brother of Bigg boss 19 Star Amaal Mallik & Check His Net worth and Family
Armaan Malik is a renowned Indian playback singer known for his soulful voice and versatile singing style. He is the younger brother of music composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik, who often makes headlines due to his fierce personality and bold statements. Armaan has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry. Let’s take a closer look at Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik’s brother, Armaan Malik, age, family, career, and net worth.
Who is Armaan Malik?
Armaan Malik is a renowned Bollywood playback singer, songwriter, and actor, who is often called the ‘Prince of Romance.’ He comes from a family with a strong musical legacy and has won numerous awards for his multilingual singing career.
Armaan Malik: Early Life
Armaan Malik was born on July 22, 1995. He is the son of music director Daboo Malik and the brother of music composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik. His uncle, Anu Malik, is also a renowned music director who sang multiple popular songs, including San Sanana, Main Khiladi, Kaho Na Kaho, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, Uchi hai Building, and more.
Armaan Malik: Bollywood Debut
Armaan Malik started his career as a child artist, making his first on-screen appearance in the 2011 film Kaccha Limboo. Earlier, in 2006, he participated as a contestant on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs.
Armaan Malik: Singing Career
Armaan Malik made his grand singing debut with the Salman Khan movie, Jai Ho. He is widely known for his multiple songs, including Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero (2015) and Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar (2016).
Armaan Malik & Ed Sheeran Moment
Armaan Malik collaborated with Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran on a special version of Sheeran’s 2021 hit song ‘2step.’ Armaan described the collaboration as a dream fulfilled in his musical career. This is not his first international recognition. In 2020, he released his first English single, “Control,” after signing with Arista Records.
Armaan Malik: Marriage
Armaan Malik tied the knot with social media influencer Aashna Shroff in January 2025. He first approached Aashna on Facebook and dated her for 6 years.
Armaan Malik: Net Worth
According to several media reports, Armaan Malik's estimated net worth is around Rs 37.5 crore. His income is primarily generated through a diverse range of sources within the entertainment industry, including endorsement, concerts, special appearances, and music label and merchandise.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on publicly available sources at the time of publication. Net worth figures, personal details, and career information are estimates and may change over time. Readers are encouraged to verify facts from official sources.