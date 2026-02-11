Who Is CarryMinati? Mumbai Court Restrains Ajey Nagar From Posting ‘Abusive and Vulgar’ Content Against Karan Johar; A Look at His Biggest Controversies
A Mumbai court has restrained popular YouTuber CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, along with talent manager Deepak Char and others, from publishing or sharing vulgar or defamatory content against filmmaker Karan Johar on social media platforms in the cases titled karan Johar v. Ajey Nagar & Ors. as the legal battle infolds, many are asking Who is CarryMinati, and why has he frequently found himself at the centre of controversy?
Karan Johar Filed Case Against CarryMinati
The directive was issued on February 9 by Principal Sessions Judge PG Bhosnale following a plea filed by Karan JOhar throguh Apporva Mehtra, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house owned by the filmmaker. In his petition, Karan Johar alleged that the influencers had made defamatory remarks about him in a video uploaded on YouTube.
Who is CarryMinati?
CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is among India’s most-followed individual YouTubers. He is best known for his high-octane roasting video, satirical content, and gaming streams.
CarryMinati: Early Life
Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, CarryMinati is often regarded as one of the key figures who popularised roast-style commentary on the Indian digital landscape.
CarryMinati: YouTube Channel
CarryMinati’s main channel, named ‘CarryMinati’, primarily features roast content and parody videos and has crossed 45 million subscribers as of early 2026. Apart from YouTube, Ajey Nagar is also active in music; his rap track ‘Yalgaar’ was featured as a promotional theme for The Big Bull. He also appeared in a cameo role in Runway 34 (2022) and was included in Time magazine’s list of Next Generation Leaders in 2019.
CarryMinati: Controversies
CarryMinati’s 2020 video “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” broke multiple world records for likes and views, but the video was removed by YouTube. He released a video roasting TikToker Amir Siddiqui, which garnered over 70 million views and broke records for likes in record time. YouTube removed the video for violating its policy on cyberbullying and harassment.