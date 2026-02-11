Who Is CarryMinati? Mumbai Court Restrains Ajey Nagar From Posting ‘Abusive and Vulgar’ Content Against Karan Johar; A Look at His Biggest Controversies

A Mumbai court has restrained popular YouTuber CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, along with talent manager Deepak Char and others, from publishing or sharing vulgar or defamatory content against filmmaker Karan Johar on social media platforms in the cases titled karan Johar v. Ajey Nagar & Ors. as the legal battle infolds, many are asking Who is CarryMinati, and why has he frequently found himself at the centre of controversy?