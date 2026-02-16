Who Is Maya Hawke? Meet the Stranger Things Sexy Actress Everyone Is Talking About | Know Her Age, Husband & Other Personal Details
From Hollywood royalty to global fame- Maya Hawke created her own identity beyond famous parents. Her role as Robin in Stranger Things turned her into an overnight fan favorite. Fans are buzzing after her surprise Valentine’s wedding made headlines worldwide. She isn’t just an actress- her indie music career is winning hearts too. From her age to husband details, here’s everything you need to know about the hottie Maya Hawke.
Who is Maya Hawke?
Maya Hawke is an actress and a singer-songwriter. She's famous for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. She debuted as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women and later gained global recognition through Netflix.
Maya Hawke Boyfriend Now Husband
Maya Hawke has been in a relationship with musician Christian Lee Hutson since 2023. The couple collaborated musically and kept their relationship low-key. They officially married on 14 February 2026 in New York City.
Maya Hawke Latest News: Just Married!
Maya Hawke married Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine’s Day ceremony. The intimate wedding included family and Stranger Things co-stars. The couple were friends for years before dating and collaborating on music.
Maya Hawke Age
Maya Hawke was born on 8 July 1998. She is 27 years old in 2026.
Maya Hawke Movies
Maya Hawke has played roles in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Do Revenge, Asteroid City and Wildcat. Her TV shows include Stranger Things and Little Women.
