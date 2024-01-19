Meghalaya: Amit Shah pays tribute at the war memorial in Shillong

At the War Memorial at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah placed a wreath.

Shah stated, “The Bravehearts of Assam Rifles have given unmatched sacrifices for the security of our country” and placed a wreath in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives while performing their duty at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles War Memorial.

The Union Minister is visiting Meghalaya and Assam for three days.

He had earlier on Thursday opened the Assam Rifles Headquarters at Laitkor near Shillong, which houses the Cyber Security Operations Centre.

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah stated that Bharat is rapidly moving towards digitization under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He declared that by making the internet safe for all users, the Modi administration is dedicated to building a society that is successful in the digital sphere.

By performing real-time network monitoring, mitigating external threats, and preventing cyber violations in the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN), the Cyber Security Operations Centre will bolster the Force’s cyber security posture.

Modern network technology and data monitoring tools have been installed in the Cyber Security Operations Centre to enable round-the-clock services. Among CAPFs, the centre is the first of its sort.

On January 20, at the SSB facility in Tezpur, the Union Home Minister will be present during the 61st Raising Day festivities of the SSB. He is scheduled to attend the All Bathou Mahasabha’s 13th triennial conference at Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district on the same day.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to witness the 2,551 Assam Police commandos’ passing-out parade at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on January 20.

The book “Assam’s Braveheart Lachit Barphukan” will also be launched by him at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium. The Union Home Minister will open Guwahati’s Brahmaputra Riverfront on January 20.