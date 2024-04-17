Seminar on Inclusion: Empowering Diverse Abilities Through Sports at Modern School Barakhambha

Modern School Barakhamba Road and Modern Institute of Education hosted a thought-provoking seminar titled ‘Inclusion: Empowering Diverse Abilities Through Sports’ on Saturday, 13th April, 2024. Mr. Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, Former CEO NITI Ayog, and an alumnus of Modern School graced the event as the Chief Guest. At the same time, Dr Satyapal Singh, the youngest Dronacharya recipient was the Guest of Honour. In attendance on the occasion were the President, Ms Anuradha Singh, Secretary, Ms Ambika Pant, Former President Mr Ashok Pratap Singh, Treasurer Ms Mira Pradeep Singh, Board of Trustees, Modern School, and an illustrious audience of over 100 guests, including many sportspersons training under ‘Sportability’.

Dr Vijay Datta, Principal, Modern School Barakhamba Road in his address welcomed the guests and the participants and spoke of the journey of Sportability at Modern School.

The Chief Guest Mr Amitabh Kant and the Guest of Honour delivered keynote addresses on “Transformative Power of Inclusive Sports” and “Building Champions: Nurturing Talent in Para Sports”.

The booklet “Sportability: Inclusion: Breaking barriers through sports” conceptualised by Ms. Abha Sadana and Dr. Anviti Singh, was released on the occasion which encapsulates the journey and impact of the Sportability initiative at Modern School Barakhamba Road.

Panel Discussion on ‘ Sports as a Vehicle for Social Inclusion’ moderated by Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief, NewsX saw participation from a cross section of experts on inclusiveness in Sports notably, Arjuna Awardee Ankur Dhama, the First Blind Para Olympian to represent India in the Rio Paralympic Games 2016, Tim Newenham, Director, Singapore Disability Sports Council, Commodore PK Garg, CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Anuradha Solanky, Sports Psychologist at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Colonel Ashok Mor, Principal, Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Brigadier Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director SAI, Incharge, National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), Ms Kavita Suresh, General Secretary, Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI), Prof K.K. Deepak, Former Dean AIIMS Delhi, and Head Physiology AIIMS Delhi), Visiting Professor at IIT Delhi, and Ms Himika Chaudhuri, General Manager (Media and Communication) National Film Development Corporation, I&B Ministry.

It was an enlightening day as the para-athletes Kashish Lakra and Arjuna Award winner Praveen Kumar shared their journey of breaking barriers and making it happen.

The event was also an occasion to felicitate achievements, initiatives, and contributions of the various Corporates CSR Initiatives, Academies and Foundations, NGOs, Heads of Schools, the Gurus, and the Shishyas – the heroes of Sportability.

The seminar concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Ms. Abha Sadana, Director, Modern Institute for Education.

This is the first-ever high profile televised gathering on inclusivity in sports and education for the special abled. It is a significant step towards empowering athletes and inspiring schools nationwide to open up their facilities. Mrs Ambika Pant, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Modern School, said, “ the Sportability programme is an easily replicable programme for all schools and in Modern School we have seen measurable impact, both in terms of participation as well as excellence in sports for people with challenges”.

Modern School Barakhamba Road’s commitment to inclusivity is exemplified by Sportability. This program offers world-class sports facilities across eight disciplines, fostering an environment where individuals with diverse abilities can excel. Sportability aspires to propel the inclusivity movement, empower individuals via sports and showcase their potential to inspire the world.