Top Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India In 2024

1. Yamaha FZ-X

Ex-showroom price: Starts at Rs. 1,37,200

Mileage: 45 kmpl

The Yamaha FZ-X is a crossover motorcycle that blends classic charisma with modern features. Its bi-functional LED headlight with DRL ensures visibility and style, making it a standout choice for urban riders. With a 149cc engine delivering 9.1 kW of power and 13.3 Nm of torque, the FZ-X offers a thrilling yet efficient ride. Plus, its E20 compatibility ensures future-proofing against evolving fuel standards.

2. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS

Ex-showroom price: Starts at Rs. 1,72,358

Mileage: 35 kmpl

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is a sports bike designed for enthusiasts who crave adrenaline-pumping rides. Powered by a 199.5cc engine producing 24.5 PS of power and 18.7 Nm of torque, it offers unparalleled performance on both city streets and open highways. Equipped with ABS technology, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ensures safe and controlled braking even at high speeds.

3. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Ex-showroom price: Starts at Rs. 1,46,820

Mileage: 41.9 kmpl

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a race-inspired bike that combines performance with cutting-edge technology. With first-in-segment ride modes and a stunning LED headlamp with DRL, it offers unmatched style and functionality. Its 197.75cc engine, coupled with advanced features like ride modes, ensures an exhilarating ride experience while maintaining fuel efficiency.

4. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Ex-showroom price: Starts at Rs. 1,92,100

Mileage: 38 kmpl

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a premium offering in the quarter-litre segment, catering to riders who prioritise both performance and style. Its 249cc engine delivers 26.5ps of power and 22.2Nm of torque, ensuring swift acceleration and thrilling rides. With advanced safety features like disc brakes on both wheels, the Gixxer SF 250 offers confidence-inspiring handling and precise control.

5. Honda Hornet 2.0

Ex-showroom price: Starts at Rs. 1,39,000

Mileage: 57.35 kmpl

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a stylish and agile bike designed for urban riders who seek a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. Powered by an 184.40cc engine delivering 12.7 kW of power and 15.9 Nm of torque, it offers spirited performance on city streets and highways alike. With advanced features like disc brakes on both wheels, the Hornet 2.0 ensures safe and controlled rides in all conditions.

6. KTM 125 Duke

Ex-showroom price: Starts at Rs. 1,78,892

Mileage: 46.92 kmpl

The KTM 125 Duke is a compact yet powerful bike that packs a punch with its performance and agility. With a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 124.7cc engine producing 10.7 kW of power and 12 Nm of torque, it offers maximum riding fun in a lightweight package. Equipped with advanced features like a digital cockpit and WP suspension, the 125 Duke delivers a premium riding experience at an affordable price.

7. Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Ex-showroom price: Starts at Rs. 1,73,562

Mileage: 37 kmpl

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is an iconic cruiser bike known for its timeless design and thumping performance. With a 350cc engine and revolutionary counterbalancer, it delivers smooth and refined rides with the signature Bullet beat. Available in several colour variants, the Bullet 350 exudes unmatched character and style on every ride.

