India A Scientific Powerhouse | NewsX Exclusive

India is abode to the world greatest scientific minds in history from Aryabhata who laid the foundations of zero through his place value system to Brahmagupta who was the first one to describe Gravity as a force of attraction. India has taken great leaps from the invention of zero to launching highly sophisticated rockets in space, India has made its mark amongst the top most nations in scientific research and development.

Satyendra Nath Bose is one of the greatest minds that the world has ever seen was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Born in Calcutta in 1894, he was a Theoretical Physicist and a Mathematician.

He has a very significant contribution in the discovery of the Higgs-Boson Particle often dubbed as the God Particle discovered in 2012. The Boson in the Higgs-Boson Particle is named after Satyendra Nath Bose who was the key figure in laying the foundation of the God Particle along with Albert Einstein.

The international Journal of science, Nature, has written about how India can become the next big Scientific Powerhouse. They have based their article on India’s Prolific research output, but there is still a lot that needs to be done. India only has three super computers amongst the worlds top five hundred and, from AI to Super computing to Quantum computing and Big Data India needs to prioritize its goals in order to restore itself as a Scientific Powerhouse.

In a conversation exclusively with NewsX industry experts share their views on the topic. Joining this conversation are, Group Captain VN Jha Former Joint Director DRDO, Sharad Kohli Economist, Wing Commander Sudhakaran Defence Expert, Dr PSV Rao Consultant Surgeon with the host Megha Sharma Executive Editor.

The globe is recognizing India’s Potential as an economic powerhouse and a science powerhouse to which Group Captain VN Jha Former Joint Director DRDO replied, “There is no doubt what India’s providence in science was but past is the past and we cannot rely on it the science today has taken a space where we need to have an evidence based abstract and it needs to have a reproduceable evidence and that is where the modern science comes in.” He further added,” We have had a past in which our independence and thought processes have been made captive by agencies that were inimical to to our knowledge.”

Further in the argument Wing Commander Sudhakaran Defence Expert, expressed his views and said, ” The path that India is taking in the realm of A.I that we are not just underspending but our discourse is distorted”. He further added, ” I’ll quickly tell you that the only hope is Prime Minister Modi because he has some unique ways of getting things done so if he gets through this election by somewhere around June probably he’ll set some of these houses in the right direction and probably we’ll see some kind of developments”.

On the argument how R&D can be utilized in a bit to promote Indian medicines further, Dr PSV Rao Consultant Surgeon, replied, ” The way you can get International recognition in an field of applied science like surgery and medicine is to be able to have your data properly sorted out because unless you have your data properly the scientific Community worldwide is not going to accept your claims and your discoveries”. He further expressed, “we need to inculcate a sense of inquiry into the younger generation so that they start asking why how when where and start questioning”.

Further the argument circled around how do we find ourselves at a position that the West is compelled to take notice of what is being done and applaud it recognize it and acknowledge it as well, to which Sharad Kohli Economist, replied, ” Well I think there’s a problem of acceptability. West somehow can’t digest that an emerging a developing economy like India can develop a vaccine.” He further added, ” I agree that only 40% of R&D total expenditure in India is coming from the private sector 60% is coming from the government sector but the speed at which we are progressing today we are making aircrafts indigenously and making tremendous progress”.

Therefore, it is key to note that proper policy measures and a union of public and private investments are the most important aspects in order to boost India’s scientific capital and make India scientific Powerhouse.