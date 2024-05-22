Bright Comet C/2023 A3 Expected To Light Up The Summer Sky After The Northern Lights

This year has already amused the skywatchers with several spectacular celestial events, like the “Great North American Solar Eclipse” in April and the most unexpected and extraordinary display of the Northern Lights in May. But the year 2024 mightbe having a little more for the skywatchers. There has been a prediction about the arrival of a bright naked-eye comet later in the year. The comet is reportedly called C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS).

Comets have captured a lot of public interest in the last couple of years. In early February 2023, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), popularly known as the “Great Green Comet,” was noted to make a close approach to Earth. More recently, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks attracted attention with its dramatic flare-ups and gaseous “horns,” earning the nickname “Devil’s Comet.” However, both comets were challenging to observe without a dark, clear sky and appeared as faint, fuzzy blobs even through binoculars or small telescopes.

This summer, skywatchers are in for another such exciting experience. While it is yet to ascertain whether we can expect a bright, easily visible naked-eye comet in the early autumn evening sky however it has still added to the enthusiasm of the skywatchers across countries. The comet was discovered on February 22, 2023, by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in South Africa. ATLAS is a robotic early warning system designed to detect near-Earth asteroids weeks or days before they might impact Earth.

Initially mistaken for an asteroid, C/2023 A3 was later identified as a comet after being photographed six weeks earlier by the Purple Mountain Observatory (Tsuchinshan) in Nanjing, China. This comet, now officially recognized, is reported to be on its way towards the inner solar system.

If C/2023 A3 continues on its current path and maintains its brightness, it could provide a spectacular show. By late summer, astronomers will have a clearer idea of its potential visibility. If conditions are favorable, the comet could become a prominent feature in the night sky, visible to the naked eye without the need for special equipment.

As the comet approaches, skywatchers are advised to keep an eye on updates from astronomers and observatories. If C/2023 A3 lives up to expectations, it could be one of the most memorable celestial events of 2024, adding to an already impressive year of astronomical wonders.

