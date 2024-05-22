Spooky Pillars Of Light Spotted In Japan Sparks Alien Invasion Rumours, Internet Says..'God Is Coming Soon'

Recently, captivating images of a luminous spectacle in the night sky above Tottori, Japan, sparked a flurry of speculation across social media platforms. Initially believed by many to be a cosmic or extraterrestrial occurrence, these images depicted nine pillars of light radiating across the skyline. However, a recent report has shed light on the true origin of this stunning display.

9 pillars of light appeared in the night sky above a coastal Japanese town. pic.twitter.com/1CSxGhBPnD — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) May 21, 2024

According to a report by Mothership, the phenomenon observed in Tottori on May 11th has been identified as a well-known occurrence in Japan called ‘Isaribi Kochu,’ which translates to “fish-attracting light pillars.” These mesmerizing lights are not of extraterrestrial origin but are rather a result of practical fishing techniques employed by local fishermen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MODERNNOTORIETY (@modernnotoriety)

The initial photographs capturing the luminous pillars were shared on social media by a user named Maashii, who witnessed the spectacle above the coastal town of Daisen. Subsequently, another user named totoro8201 posted a similar image, claiming to have seen the light pillars from Nariishi beach, approximately 12 kilometers east of Daisen. The images swiftly garnered attention, prompting widespread speculation about their source.

Contrary to the cosmic theories circulating online, the reality behind these luminous pillars is grounded in the age-old practice of squid fishing. As explained in a report by sunnyskyz.com, Japanese fishermen utilize specialized lights known as “Isaribi” to attract larger catches, a crucial technique in squid fishing. These lights create a visually striking effect, particularly under specific atmospheric conditions.

9 pillars of light appeared in the night sky above a coastal Japanese town. pic.twitter.com/Zd3qUiXMgA — 🌕 (@alilmoonn) May 21, 2024

The phenomenon occurs when overnight temperatures drop sufficiently, leading to the formation of ice crystals in the atmosphere above the fishing vessels. Under precipitation-free conditions, these ice crystals act as mirrors, reflecting the light emitted by the fishermen’s boats. The result is a series of radiant, vertical light pillars that are visible from the shoreline, captivating onlookers and sparking imaginative interpretations.

Here is a explanation from a article “Japan Today explained that “Isaribi”, literally “fishing fires”, refers to the lights that are placed on fishing boats to attract larger catches. The practice is fairly common in squid fishing. As temperatures cool overnight, crystals… — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) May 21, 2024

U just ruined it — 🔥Rugged🕊️ (@raleur_officiel) May 21, 2024

Same phenomenon appeared in Light pillar appeared in Canada

Light pillar appeared in Canada pic.twitter.com/KI5N0tTHWX — Space and Technology (@spacetech94) May 21, 2024

While the initial interpretation of the luminous display leaned towards extraterrestrial origins, the revelation of its true nature highlights the fascinating intersection of tradition, technology, and atmospheric phenomena. The ‘Isaribi Kochu’ phenomenon serves as a reminder of the rich cultural practices intertwined with the natural world, offering a glimpse into the ingenuity of human endeavors in harmony with nature.

