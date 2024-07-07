England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

Highlights of England vs. Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: England advanced to the Euro 2024 Semifinals by winning all of their penalty kicks, defeating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties.

Breel Embolo gave the Swiss the lead in the 75th minute of a thrilling tie at Dusseldorf earlier. He scored from a low cross. Five minutes later, Bukayo Saka scored an incredible goal from outside the area to cancel out the lead. The winner of the match between Turkey and the Netherlands will play England. Switzerland’s hopes of qualifying for their first-ever European Championship semi-final were cruelly dashed by the spot-kicks.

With no clear opportunities for either team and no shots on goal, the first 45 minutes were exciting but close.

Bukayo Saka, an England right-winger, was heavily used.

With his quick cuts to the right wing and some incredible first touches, the Arsenal player was his team’s most threatening player. However, Switzerland successfully repelled him.

As one of the best-organized teams during the entire competition, Murat Yakin’s team gave the opposition very little room to maneuver.

The 56th minute saw Switzerland’s first serious opportunity come from a close-range header by Embolo, but it wasn’t strong enough to concern England’s Pickford.

A few minutes later, England was caught completely off guard by a long ball from Switzerland’s defense, which forced the Three Lions to make a last-ditch challenge that gave Switzerland a corner kick.

Switzerland continued to expand until the 75th minute, when Embolo gave them the victory. The Monaco attacker was off balance when he slipped past England’s defense to convert a low, sluggish cross and push the ball beyond Pickford.

However, England responded in just five minutes, with Saka scoring the equalizer with a brilliantly timed long-range strike into the low left corner.

Before extra time began, Switzerland had the finest chance thanks to a cross from the right wing, but Embolo and Ndoye were unable to fully reach the ball.

After five minutes of extra time, England nearly took the lead thanks to a sharp long-range effort from Rice, but Sommer of Switzerland was there at the far post.

A few minutes later, Bellingham tried his luck again. Although his shot was well-aimed into the upper left corner, it lacked enough force to take the Swiss goalie by surprise.

Show Full Article