Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
T20 World Cup 2026: Google India's 'Could've Been an Email' Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

Pakistan were bundled out for 114 while chasing 176 against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. The side lost four wickets within the powerplay and were later left tottering at 97/8 before getting bowled out.

Pakistan were bowled out for 114. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Pakistan were bowled out for 114. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 16, 2026 17:07:10 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

India’s stunning 61-run win against Pakistan in Colombo in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture helped the Suryakumar Yadav-led side register a place in the Super 8s. This is the third victory for Team India in the tournament. 

Pakistan’s defeat has once again attracted a lot of trolling on social media. Google India summed up the mood in corporate-meeting humour: “This match could’ve been an email 🤭”

Pakistan were bundled out for 114 while chasing 176 against India on Sunday. The side lost four wickets within the powerplay and were later left tottering at 97/8 before getting bowled out. Usman Khan tried to steady the ship from one end but his efforts couldn’t really help the side. 

He made a contribution of 44 off 34. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for India as he scalped a couple of wickets for 16 in 3 overs and also bowled a maiden. 

Earlier, Ishan Kishan smashed 77 off 40 to help India post 175/7. “We played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match. 

“We wanted to play the same way how we were playing. I think Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0 for 1, there had to be someone taking responsibility in the powerplay and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was amazing. I think we were very ahead in the powerplay. There was a little bit of lump in between 7 to 15, but then that’s the beauty of T20 cricket and the way Tilak, Shivam and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable,” he added. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:55 PM IST
Tags: babar azamind vs pakindia vs pakistanishan kishant20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest
T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest
T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest
T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

