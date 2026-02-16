LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: India's Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixtures for India are almost confirmed, with a crucial clash against the South Africa national cricket team set to headline their next-round campaign.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 16, 2026 15:30:58 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

The Indian cricket team has already booked its spot in the Super 8 phase of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating Pakistan by 61 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. 

Team India To Face the Netherlands In A Dead-Rubber Match

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will finish their group stage with a dead-rubber match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 18th. The result of the India vs Netherlands match will not hamper India’s Super 8 fixtures. 

Using the pre-assigned seedings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already locked in the matchups. 

Pre-assigned seeding for T20 World Cup 2026:

X1 – India, X2 – Australia, X3 – West Indies, X4 – South Africa

Y1 – England, Y2 – New Zealand, Y3 – Pakistan, Y4 – Sri Lanka

India is in Group X with the X1 seeding, and it looks like a tough group. They will face South Africa, the West Indies, and either Zimbabwe or Australia. Australia and South Africa are strong teams to win the tournament, while the West Indies could surprise everyone.

Meanwhile, after having secured their spot in the Super 8s, the Indian cricket team will kickstart their journey for the next phase in Ahmedabad. On Sunday, February 22nd, the Men in Blue will face the team placed in the X4 seeding, with South Africa most likely to become their opponent.

Talking about the South Africa cricket team, they look closer to qualification after winning three games. If Afghanistan defeats the UAE, South Africa will qualify for the next phase of the T20 World Cup 2026. Regardless of this result, if South Africa defeats the UAE on Wednesday, they would confirm their seat for the next round.

However, the UAE still has a little chance if they manage to defeat both Afghanistan and South Africa.

India will play their second Super 8 fixture on February 26th in Chennai. Australia is the expected opponent for the clash; however, Zimbabwe still remains in the race for the Super 8s after handing a major upset last week. Ireland is also very alive in the contest.

If Australia fails to defeat Zimbabwe, then Zimbabwe will take the X2 seeding and will meet India in their second Super 8s clash. 

West Indies, who became the first nation to secure their Super 8 spot, are the only confirmed opponent for team India. The Indian cricket team will meet the West Indies in their final match of the Super 8 round at the Eden Gardens on March 1. 

India’s Schedule For Super 8s:

22nd February – India vs South Africa/UAE, Ahmedabad.
26th February – India vs Australia/Zimbabwe/Ireland, Chennai.
1st March – India vs West Indies, Kolkata.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

QUICK LINKS